YOU Get a Grant and YOU Get a Grant — T-Mobile to Bolster 25 Small Towns Nationwide

These small towns have big plans. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects to re-energize these towns and build upon what makes them unique. Hometown Grants are part of the Un-carrier’s massive+commitment to bring 5G to rural America.

Over the next five years, T-Mobile plans to hire 7,500 new employees in small towns and rural communities and provide $25 million in grants for community development projects. Earlier this month, the Un-carrier unveiled the FIRST Hometown+Techover+winner, Woodstock, Ill. which will receive a prize package worth $3M and become the crown jewel of 5G for small towns across America. And today, 25 additional well-deserving small towns will snag a grant to improve their communities. Meet the winners and their projects:

Atmore, Ala.: Provide an internet technology lab as well as computer furnishings which will be located in the former Atmore hardware store

Provide an internet technology lab as well as computer furnishings which will be located in the former Atmore hardware store Wedowee, Ala .: Renovate a town-owned home to be operated as a safe home for abused women and their children

.: Renovate a town-owned home to be operated as a safe home for abused women and their children Clarksville, Ark. : Beautify and create the Levee Amphitheatre, a public space for the community

: Beautify and create the Levee Amphitheatre, a public space for the community Mammoth Lakes, Calif. : Install and operate a free, pet-friendly dog park that encourages community inclusion, fosters connections and enhances public safety

: Install and operate a free, pet-friendly dog park that encourages community inclusion, fosters connections and enhances public safety Dixon, Ill. : Revitalize the Dixon Historic Theatre, which plans to become a full-time performing arts center

: Revitalize the Dixon Historic Theatre, which plans to become a full-time performing arts center Batesville, Ind. : Develop and designInspiration Park in commemoration of 2020’s 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, honoring the rich legacy of women who have shown vision and tenacity to become significant contributors to the Batesville Community

: Develop and designInspiration Park in commemoration of 2020’s 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, honoring the rich legacy of women who have shown vision and tenacity to become significant contributors to the Batesville Community Fruitland, Idaho : Purchase and install youth playground equipment in a new city park

: Purchase and install youth playground equipment in a new city park Fort Scott, Kan. : Create a downtown greenspace with an addition of an entrance pavilion and walkway at Market Street Pavilion on Skubitz Plaza

: Create a downtown greenspace with an addition of an entrance pavilion and walkway at Market Street Pavilion on Skubitz Plaza Lake Orion, Mich. : Enhance Green’s Park, byinstalling a newpavilion and playground

: Enhance Green’s Park, byinstalling a newpavilion and playground Oxford, Miss. : Transform an underutilized space in Oxford’s Courthouse Square into a new urban park that offers residents and visitors with a place to gather

: Transform an underutilized space in Oxford’s Courthouse Square into a new urban park that offers residents and visitors with a place to gather Laurinburg, N.C. : Install a dog park

: Install a dog park Robersonville, N.C. : Create a vibrant public space with covered stage and gardens that can be enjoyed by citizens and community organizations

: Create a vibrant public space with covered stage and gardens that can be enjoyed by citizens and community organizations Boiling Springs, N.C. : Add wayfinding signage to community parks and other town amenities

: Add wayfinding signage to community parks and other town amenities Raton, N.M. : Purchase and install Monument signage and wayfinding signage to make town more inviting to visitors, increase walkability, as well as driving directions and to increase connectivity between the various parts of the town

: Purchase and install Monument signage and wayfinding signage to make town more inviting to visitors, increase walkability, as well as driving directions and to increase connectivity between the various parts of the town Bowling Green, Ohio : Install “parklets,” public gathering spaces created by converting parking into vibrant community spaces that can be used by the public and adjacent businesses for seating, dining, retail, art displays and more

: Install “parklets,” public gathering spaces created by converting parking into vibrant community spaces that can be used by the public and adjacent businesses for seating, dining, retail, art displays and more Aumsville, Ore. : Create space for small businesses to use for Saturday Market Days and to support park use with a community gathering space

: Create space for small businesses to use for Saturday Market Days and to support park use with a community gathering space Talent, Ore. : Revitalize space in Depot Building to help it be a focal point of gathering, collaboration and innovation for decades to come

: Revitalize space in Depot Building to help it be a focal point of gathering, collaboration and innovation for decades to come Toledo, Ore. : Transform rural Toledo’s Main Street through business beautifications and murals, leading to a vibrant economically resilient downtown corridor

: Transform rural Toledo’s Main Street through business beautifications and murals, leading to a vibrant economically resilient downtown corridor Phoenixville, Pa. : Improve the Historic Downtown District which will create a safer and more walkable open-space for restaurants, shopping and community events

: Improve the Historic Downtown District which will create a safer and more walkable open-space for restaurants, shopping and community events Pittston, Pa. : Art trail, plants, benches, QR plaques

: Art trail, plants, benches, QR plaques South Fayette Township, Pa. : Complete Fairview baseball complex — as a part of a community and park hub featuring pavilions, walking paths, a dog park, and a splash pad

: Complete Fairview baseball complex — as a part of a community and park hub featuring pavilions, walking paths, a dog park, and a splash pad Erwin, Tenn. : Complete construction of Phase 1 of The O’Brien Watershed Bike and Hike Park trails, parking lot and trailhead

: Complete construction of Phase 1 of The O’Brien Watershed Bike and Hike Park trails, parking lot and trailhead Elgin, Texas : Convert undeveloped, city owned lot into accessible outdoor classroom with Public WiFi and shade

: Convert undeveloped, city owned lot into accessible outdoor classroom with Public WiFi and shade Helper City, Utah : Beautify historic Main Street with dark sky compliant lighting, planters, benches and landscaping

: Beautify historic Main Street with dark sky compliant lighting, planters, benches and landscaping Moses Lake, Wash.: Set up a creative community incubator that will have art, live music, events, a lounge, maker space; everything a person needs to feel inspired and channel their inner creativity

“These incredible projects spark innovation, ingenuity and hard work that have always been the hallmark of our nation’s small towns,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “From beautifying historic Main Streets to building all-new retail spaces, pop-ups and parks … this is part of our commitment to rural America, and we can’t wait to see all these creative plans come to life.”

T-Mobile partnered with Main Street America and Smart Growth America, two consulting partners with a combined experience of more than 60 years working to help build stronger, more prosperous small towns and rural communities. Together, they determined the grant recipients based on detail and fullness of the submission, community impact, viability of the project among other factors. And this group is just the first — recipients are selected and awarded on a quarterly basis, so towns with populations less than 50,000 are eligible and encouraged to apply.

“We’re thrilled to work with T-Mobile and Smart Growth America to support these inspiring projects in rural communities across the country,” said Main Street America’s President and CEO Patrice Frey. “These grant recipients demonstrate the creativity and passion for place we’ve seen in Main Street communities for decades, and we're excited to see their projects take shape.”

"SGA is committed to the resilience of America's small towns, having worked in scores of towns and cities in rural places over the past 12 years,” said Smart Growth America’s President and CEO Calvin Gladney. “Each of the 25 towns selected to receive a T-Mobile grant demonstrated their imagination and commitment to a project that will enliven a sense of place and lift the lives of their citizens."

Commitment to Rural America

T-Mobile Hometown Grants is just one of the many initiatives underscoring T-Mobile’s commitment to rural America. Beyond amazing deals on plans and new devices, the Un-carrier’s unleashed a new broadband service available to nearly 10 million rural households — T-Mobile Home Internet — and a commitment to build hundreds of new stores and create 7,500 new jobs supporting the wireless needs of communities across rural America. More than just bringing wireless, T-Mobile wants to be part of the community and help small towns thrive.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

About Main Street America

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for over 40 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development Since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $89.57 billion in new public and private investment, generated 687,321 net new jobs and 154,435 net new businesses, and rehabilitated more than 303,836 buildings. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit www.mainstreet.org.

About Smart Growth America

About Smart Growth America: Smart Growth America envisions a country where no matter where you live, or who you are, you can enjoy living in a place that is healthy, prosperous, and resilient. We empower communities through technical assistance, advocacy, and thought leadership to realize our vision of livable places, healthy people, and shared prosperity. https%3A%2F%2Fsmartgrowthamerica.org%2F.

