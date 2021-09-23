Stellantis Named a Top 50 Company for Latinas

PR Newswire

Eighteenth year the company has been included in the LATINA Style Top 50 Report since the benchmark was established in 1998

Report "is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's employment opportunities and policies as they pertain to Latinas"

Company is the highest rated automaker in the 2021 report

The editors of LATINA Style magazine have selected Stellantis as one of the 2021 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work in the U.S. The company ranked No. 12 overall and was the highest rated automaker in the 2021 report (LS50), which will be featured in the magazine's September issue.



The LS50 Report highlights companies that have a dedicated effort to diverse recruitment and promotion initiatives, including companies that have programs to recruit veterans and military personnel. It is considered "the most respected evaluation of corporate America's employment opportunities and policies as they pertain to Latinas."



This is the 18th year the company has been included in the Top 50 Report since the benchmark was established in 1998.



"Stellantis' diversity and inclusion efforts are central to our business strategy, our purpose and values and our ability to attract and retain top talent," said Lottie Holland, director – diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "Our consistent performance over several decades on the important LATINA Style benchmark reflects our commitment to respecting and fully engaging all people and cultures represented in our company's vibrant multicultural mosaic."



LATINA Style magazine began the LS50 Report as "a quest to explore deeper into the business world and bring forth powerful and useful information on the growing importance of recruiting professional Latinas."



In 1997, with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and national Hispanic organizations, the magazine developed a comprehensive survey that is sent annually to Fortune 1000 companies. The LS50 Report, the result of that annual survey process, highlights each selected company's leadership programs, employee benefits and Latina representation in senior positions.



The report is distributed to Hispanic professional and civic organizations, national women's organizations, colleges and universities, all members of the U.S. Congress, the White House, members of the Cabinet, military and veteran's organizations. The report is also distributed at major Hispanic and recruitment conferences.



"I'm so proud to see Stellantis climbing positions and continuing to be the highest rated automaker in the 2021 LATINA Style Top 50 Report," said Olivia Sanchez Worley, cost management program manager at Stellantis and president of the Latins in Connection (LinC) Business Resource Group (BRG). "On behalf of all of the amazingly talented women at LinC, who give so much of themselves to help colleagues, the BRG and our communities, I want to thank the editors of LATINA Style for this important recognition."



LinC is one of 11 employee-directed Business Resource Groups at Stellantis representing an array of affinity communities within the company and providing members with mentorship and leadership opportunities and career connections.



Each top-ranked company on the LS50 Report is given the opportunity to name a Latina of the Year, who is profiled in the magazine and invited to attend an awards ceremony later in the year.



The Stellanis 2021 Latina of the Year is Erika Santos, director - after sales, Maserati Americas.



"Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is at the core of the purpose and values of Stellantis around the world," Santos said. "It sets our company and brands apart and ensures our customers have the most innovative mobility solutions available on the market."



"We congratulate Stellantis on the outstanding career advancement opportunities it continues to provide its employees," said Robert Bard, president & CEO, LATINA Style magazine. "Such an outstanding record of performance can only be achieved when there is full commitment throughout the company to diversity and inclusion."

LATINA Style Magazine

LATINA Style is the most influential publication reaching the contemporary Hispanic woman. With a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000, the magazine is unique in its ability to reach both the seasoned professional and the young Latina entering the workforce for the first time, showcasing Latina achievements in all areas, including business, science, civic affairs, education, entertainment, sports and the arts.



Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

