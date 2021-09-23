FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. Proud of Expanding Client Roster of Women-Led Cannabis Brands

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce growing demand and onboarding of highly regarded women led cannabis brands for its investee company QVI, Inc. doing business as "The Galley", a cannabis infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California. FinCanna previously announced that it signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc

Annie Holman, Founder and CEO of QVI Inc. stated, "We are thrilled to be the go-to co-manufacturer for so many women led cannabis brands. Firstly, women led cannabis businesses represent a major segment of the industry and are extremely valuable to us as we grow our business. And secondly, they are essential participants and leaders in creating a healthy and thriving industry across the state. Additionally, women are the drivers behind some of the best brands on the market. Sisters unite!"

Women-led Galley client brands include:

Sonder, Faun Chapin, CEO of Sonder said, "Sonder is a labour of love a reflection of lives spent as makers who seek to delight and inspire a sense of wonder in the world much like most of the women I know in the cannabis industry."

Professor Snooks, Elena Du Charme, CEO of Professor Snook said, "Annie is Professor Snook's biggest supporter, not to mention great fun to work with. The Galley's blend of business and brand nurturing is a wonderful feminine leadership quality."

Green Bee Botanicals, Bridget May, founder, CEO of Green Bee Botanicals said "There are many things we love about working in the cannabis space - like getting to work with such an incredibly healing plant - but above all it's the support, camaraderie and genuine collaboration with other women here that sustains us. The reason we're thriving is entirely because of the guidance, mentorship and funding from women, and we couldn't be more grateful."

Bad Mommy, Lalita Khosla, CEO of Bad Mommy said, "While we can't claim that imbibing delicious, high quality, low potency edibles solves every problem, it sure takes the edge off. Working with Annie is connective and supportive for women in the industry, which is essential."

Potli, Felicity Chen, CEO of Potli said, "Our sriracha is an ode to a cult favorite Vietnamese hot sauce which always seems to sneak its way into nearly any meal we eat. it's spicy and nano-emulsified with 100mg of THC."

Laurie & Mary Jane is an award-winning, family-owned, and women-led edible company, their sacred mission: "to make the most delicious, reliable, and effective cannabis edibles." From organic, fair-trade chocolate to infused, full-spectrum coconut oil, you can taste the quality of ingredients in every bite.

House of Saka are makers of Luxury Infused Beverages, "Vinfusions", that have been carefully crafted to satisfy even the most discerning of palates.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, "Annie continues to attract great clients for the Galley. It's no surprise that women-led brands would be attracted to The Galley as Annie's charisma and leadership stand out. And equally important, The Galley delivers best in class service and production - top to bottom."

QVI's 8,300 sq. ft. state of the art co-manufacturing facility located in Santa Rosa CA, built to FDA and CDPH standards and has been fully operational since July 2020. QVI's immediate goal is to become the premier contract cannabis manufacturer in California, the largest single market in North America and, upon success, to license products nationally and globally.

The legal U.S. cannabis market is expected to reach more than US$41 billion in annual sales by 2025 with California, the single largest market in North America, representing an estimated 20% market share or US$8.2 billion. (New Frontier Data)

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is an investment company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. FinCanna is focused on delivering high impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com

About QVI

QVI Inc, which stands for Quality, Value and Integrity, doing business as "The Galley", is an 8,300 sq. ft. state of the art cannabis-infused co-manufacturing facility is built to FDA and CDPH standards located in Santa Rosa CA. "The Galley" has been fully operational since June 2020 and continues to aggressively add to its book of business of cannabis brand manufacturing clients.

The company attributes the acceleration of customer demand from a growing roster of in-state and out-of-state brands to its automated manufacturing expertise, superior production quality and its "one stop shop" capability to produce virtually all high-value cannabis products including, Edibles, Topicals, Tinctures, Chocolate, Hard Candies, Gummies and Beverages under one roof. Additionally, its outstanding R&D team has the ability to assist brands in launching not only new individual products but whole new product lines. The Galley's operational design also positions the business to rapidly scale production as demand escalates. For more information about "The Galley" please visit thegalleysr.com

QVI's immediate goal is to become the premier contract manufacturer in California, the largest single market in North America and, upon success, to license products nationally and globally.

