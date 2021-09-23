Humana and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Team up to Expand Access to Value-based Care, Broadening Humana's Medicare Advantage Provider Network in the Greater Houston Area

Humana, a leading health and well-being company, and Kelsey-Seybold+Clinic have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care to include members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans.

Under this agreement, which becomes effective January 1, 2022, Houston-area members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans will have in-network access to care at more than 26 convenient Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations, as well as access to more than 500 providers in 55 medical specialties across the Houston-Galveston region.

Members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans will benefit from Kelsey-Seybold’s high quality coordinated health services with multiple specialties enhanced by advanced technologies, including electronic medical record systems, which strive to eliminate duplicate medical testing.

Additionally, this relationship with Kelsey-Seybold is in keeping with Humana’s longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;

Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;

Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;

Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and

Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

“Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, both well-known and respected in the Greater Houston area, has a longtime history of providing quality and coordinated health care to patients,” said Bill White, Texas Medicare President, Humana. “This is a major development for Humana in Houston, and we are grateful to be able to offer our Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members an additional high quality health care option as we continually work to help make it easier for our members to achieve and maintain their best health.”

“Providing high quality, coordinated care for those living in the Houston-Galveston region is what Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is known for, and what we are most proud of,” said Kenneth Janis, M.H.A., M.B.A., Chief Operating Officer, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “Expanding access to care for Medicare eligible patients in this region is an important step in improving the health and wellness of all Houston and surrounding area residents and we look forward to welcoming their members at our clinics.”

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

About Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

Kelsey-Seybold+Clinic is Houston's premier multispecialty group practice, founded in 1949 by Dr. Mavis Kelsey in Houston's renowned Texas Medical Center. More than 500 physicians and allied health professionals practice at 26 locations in the Greater Houston area. Kelsey-Seybold offers quality medical care in 55 medical specialties. The organization operates the largest freestanding Ambulatory+Surgery+Center in the state of Texas and offers state-of-the-art Varian+TrueBeam and Varian+Edge radiation therapy technology at a nationally accredited Cancer+Center. An accredited Sleep+Center, comprehensive laboratory services, advanced imaging and diagnostics, 17 onsite Kelsey pharmacies, and MyKelseyOnline, a secure web portal, are part of its comprehensive offerings.

Kelsey-Seybold has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as the nation’s first accredited Accountable Care Organization and a Level 3 (highest) Patient-Centered Medical Home. Kelsey-Seybold has many physicians in the Greater Houston area certified for excellence in diabetes and heart and stroke care by the NCQA. In addition to these recognitions, Kelsey-Seybold is home to a nationally accredited Breast+Diagnostic+Center, and Endoscopy+Center.

