Novamind to Present at Benzinga Healthcare Conference

Novamind to be featured in panel discussion on the disruptive potential of psychedelic medicine in mental healthcare

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, will participate in the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference taking place virtually on September 29-30, 2021.

Novamind's CEO and Director, Yaron Conforti, will join a panel of industry leaders for a discussion titled, "Addressing Mental Health through Emerging Therapies" on Thursday, September 30 at 12:35 PM EST.

Following the panel, from 1:15 PM to 1:30 PM EST, Mr. Conforti will deliver a presentation to update investors on the Company's rapidly growing network of psychiatry clinics and clinical research sites focused on psychedelic medicine. A short Q&A session will follow.

For more information about the event and to register for free, visit: www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

