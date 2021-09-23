Aytu BioPharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results and Provide Business Update on September 27, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on September 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company will review accomplishments from the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 and provide an overview of its business and growth strategy.

The Company will file Form 10-K before the markets open on September 28, 2021.

Conference Call Information

(844) 602-0380 (toll-free)

(862) 298-0970 (international)

The webcast will be accessible live and archived at the following link, https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/42555 and on Aytu BioPharma's website, within the Investors section under Events & Presentations, at aytubio.com, for 90 days.

A replay of the call will be available for fourteen days. Access the replay by calling (877) 481-4010 (toll-free) or (919) 882-2331 (international) and using the replay access code 42555.

