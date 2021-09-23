Logo
The Gates of Hell are Open: Diablo® II: Resurrected™ Now Live

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Diablo, The Lord of Terror, is clawing his way out of CRT monitors and onto HD screens everywhere. Available today, Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is the definitive remaster of Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction® expansion. The genre-defining action-RPG has been faithfully modernized to be more stunning, more accessible, and more fun than ever before.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005728/en/

03_KingTyrael_tif_jpgcopy.jpg

Available today, Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is the definitive remaster of the genre-defining action-RPG Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction® expansion. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Designed to take full advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware, Diablo II: Resurrected supports up to 4K resolution* displays. It also includes fully remastered 7.1 Dolby Surround audio* so players won't miss a single bloodcurdling scream. All 27 minutes of the original game’s cinematics are also re-shot with stunning high-fidelity visuals. While considerable work went into bringing Diablo II into the modern era, preserving the authenticity of the experience was paramount—the original game engine is still running “under the hood,” performing the same calculations and game logic as it did back in the year 2000.

Diablo II: Resurrected will introduce one of our most beloved games to all-new audiences,” said Jen Oneal, co-leader of Blizzard Entertainment. “It was an honor for Vicarious Visions to join Blizzard and form the team that brought this classic back to life. Everyone involved was driven by a commitment to do right by the players, and I’m hugely proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment and in-house studio Vicarious Visions, Diablo II: Resurrected is reborn on Windows® PC via Battle.net®, and on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and the Nintendo Switch system. With cross-progression, players can log into their Battle.net account on anywhere they have purchased the game for access to their characters and loot. To help bring Diablo II to more players than ever before, this remaster includes a wide array of accessibility and quality-of-life options. They allow players to fine-tune their experience without ever compromising its classic gameplay. These accessibility-focused improvements include:

  • Controller support on all platforms
  • Font scaling, colorblind modes, and readability options
  • Emote wheel for faster communication
  • Volume adjustment across a multitude of audio channels
  • Auto-gold pickup
  • Increased and shared stash
  • Extensive key-binding options, including a bindable ‘Interact’ hotkey on controllers, and more

Diablo II: Resurrected features seven iconic playable character classes. The Amazon, Barbarian, Necromancer, Paladin, and Sorceress each offer rich and varied gameplay. The Druid and Assassin from Lord of Destruction also return, as ferocious and elusive as ever. The new 3D heroes have updated armor, clothing, skin textures, animations, and more. The entirety of the game has received a massive graphical overhaul, so returning Diablo II veterans taking a fresh look at Sanctuary will find never-before-seen detail, like looking through prescription glasses for the first time. Though updated, the characters, monsters, and environments in Diablo II: Resurrected still capture the dark ambiance that Diablo fans remember. Reliving those memories is a cinch, too. Swapping between the modern 3D graphics and the original 2D experience only takes the push of a button.

Diablo II: Resurrected is now available as a standalone experience (suggested retail price $39.99) or as part of the Diablo Prime Evil Collection (suggested retail price $59.99), which includes:

  • Diablo II: Resurrected
  • The Diablo III Eternal Collection, comprising Diablo III, the Reaper of Soulsexpansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer content pack
  • The Mephisto pet and Hatred’s Grasp wings for Diablo III

To learn more about Diablo II: Resurrected, visit the official site at www.diablo2.com. Try as you might, you can’t resist the Dark Lord and must follow him on Twitter @Diablo.

For screenshots and other assets, visit http%3A%2F%2Fblizzard.gamespress.com.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multifranchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-three #1 games** and numerous Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Battle.net®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

*4K resolution and 7.1 Dolby Surround require platforms and equipment that support those features.
Cross-progression requires a linked Battle.net account and separate Diablo II: Resurrected license for each supporting platform.
**Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distributors.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005728r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005728/en/

