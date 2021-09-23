Logo
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Further to the announcement made by Argo on September 14, 2021 relating to its initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States the Company has published a prospectus in respect of the underlying ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Prospectus") which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.

A copy of the Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https%3A%2F%2Fdata.fca.org.uk%2F%23%2Fnsm%2Fnationalstoragemechanism. The Prospectus is also available for inspection on the Company's website: https%3A%2F%2Fargoblockchain.com%2Finvestors%2F%23Reports_and_Shareholder_documents_section

Jefferies and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the initial public offering. The initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed initial public offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]; or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or by emailing [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and became effective on 22 September 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

The defined terms set out in the Prospectus apply in this announcement.

About Argo

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBKF.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005747r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005747/en/

