VerifyMe Announces Participation in the White Label World Expo in NYC on September 30 and October 1, 2021

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), connecting a brand's products with consumers using unique smart phone readable codes, announced today that it will attend the upcoming White Label World Expo, which is being held at the Javits Center in New York City on September 30 and October 1, 2021.

The White Label World Expo, which will host over 200 speakers, 10,000 attendees and 400 suppliers is the ultimate destination for thousands of global leaders, entrepreneurs, online sellers, retailers and distributors, to come together with countless business, e-commerce and startup owners.

Robert Dlugopolski, Business Development Manager is scheduled to present at 1:15 p.m. ET on October 1st. He will be discussing Protecting Your Brand from Counterfeits While Engaging with Consumers. To learn more, request a meeting with Robert through the Conference website VerifyMe, Inc. - White Label World Expo New York (whitelabelexponyc.com).

Event: White Label World Expo

Date: September 30 and October 1, 2021

Location: Javits Center New York, NY

Exhibit: Booth 3146

Presentation

Presenter: Robert Dlugopolski -Business Development Manager

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Theater Hall 6

Topic: "Protecting Your Brand from Counterfeits While Engaging with Consumers"

The presentation slides will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://www.verifyme.com/investors.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in consumer engagement and brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels, products, apparel and documents with a suite of overt and proprietary covert security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with its serialization and track and trace software allowing both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VerifyMe's cloud-based software system allows brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional devices and locations, strategic partnerships, commercialization efforts, our sales pipeline and opportunities, and geographic areas, markets and industries in which we intend to expand our business.

