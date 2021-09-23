Logo
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the White Label World Expo in NYC on September 30 and October 1, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), connecting a brand's products with consumers using unique smart phone readable codes, announced today that it will attend the upcoming White Label World Expo, which is being held at the Javits Center in New York City on September 30 and October 1, 2021.

The White Label World Expo, which will host over 200 speakers, 10,000 attendees and 400 suppliers is the ultimate destination for thousands of global leaders, entrepreneurs, online sellers, retailers and distributors, to come together with countless business, e-commerce and startup owners.

Robert Dlugopolski, Business Development Manager is scheduled to present at 1:15 p.m. ET on October 1st. He will be discussing Protecting Your Brand from Counterfeits While Engaging with Consumers. To learn more, request a meeting with Robert through the Conference website VerifyMe, Inc. - White Label World Expo New York (whitelabelexponyc.com).

Event: White Label World Expo

Date: September 30 and October 1, 2021

Location: Javits Center New York, NY

Exhibit: Booth 3146

Presentation

Presenter: Robert Dlugopolski -Business Development Manager

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Theater Hall 6

Topic: "Protecting Your Brand from Counterfeits While Engaging with Consumers"

The presentation slides will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://www.verifyme.com/investors.

image.png

About VerifyMe, Inc.
VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in consumer engagement and brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels, products, apparel and documents with a suite of overt and proprietary covert security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with its serialization and track and trace software allowing both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VerifyMe's cloud-based software system allows brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional devices and locations, strategic partnerships, commercialization efforts, our sales pipeline and opportunities, and geographic areas, markets and industries in which we intend to expand our business. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For Licensing or Other Information Contact:
Company: VerifyMe, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.verifyme.com

Investors:
ClearThink
[email protected]

SOURCE: VerifyMe



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665238/VerifyMe-Announces-Participation-in-the-White-Label-World-Expo-in-NYC-on-September-30-and-October-1-2021

img.ashx?id=665238

