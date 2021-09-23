The Future Of Personalized Medicine For Mental Illness by Dr. Riyad Domingo

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

Newly appointed Chief Innovation Officer of M2Bio Sciences, Dr. Riyad Domingo, will present his inaugural webinar on the future of mental health therapeutics derived from the psychedelic prodrug psilocybin.

Dr. Domingo holds a PhD in Medical Biochemistry with a focus on drug discovery and development from the Institute of Infectious Diseases and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town.

He will provide an overview of the company's innovative work leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing in the drug discovery and development process.

"We are thrilled to share our upcoming webinar October 1st, 2021 at 3 pm South Africa time. For three years the M2bio science team has focused on the science, research and development of psilocybin therapies. Our time has come to share our vision for what we see as being the next generation for drug discovery for mental health therapeutics derived from the psychedelic prodrug psilocybin.'' - said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

Welcome to the future of personalized medicine for mental illness.

To attend the webinar please sign up here.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™ and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

