Reuters launches 'The Source' brand campaign

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Reuters launches 'The Source' brand campaign

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reuters first-ever major campaign, created by VMLY&R, positions Reuters as the authority for unbiased news

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters, the world's leading provider of trusted news, insight and analysis, debuted today its first major global brand campaign, 'The Source'. The campaign reinforces Reuters unique and vital role as the leading source for truths about our world.

Reuters_Logo.jpg

Created in partnership with brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R, 'The Source' campaign builds on Reuters 170-year heritage to emphasize its reputation as one of the world's most trusted news outlets. Reuters is where the news gets the news, with a unique model that serves the world's media organizations, financial professionals via its Refinitiv relationship, and professional consumers through Reuters.com, Reuters Events and Reuters Plus, and is the definitive destination for unbiased and reliable news and information.

Now more than ever, the world is seeking independent, objective and unbiased reporting. 'The Source' campaign brings Reuters into the spotlight to demonstrate what has long been its defining philosophy: to tell all sides of a story but take none. Reuters delivers fast and reliable information with no bias or agenda, so readers can make smart decisions and take their next steps with confidence.

"Reuters has delivered trusted and unbiased news since 1851, providing billions of people around the world each day with factual reporting about the most important global stories. 'The Source' campaign speaks to this pedigree as well as the evolution of Reuters and our continuous innovation in how we report and deliver the news," said Josh London, Reuters CMO and Head of Reuters Professional. "With the intense speed at which information travels and the proliferation of misinformation, people and organizations need a source they can rely on for the unfiltered truth. 'The Source' squarely tells them that place is Reuters."

"With 2500 journalists in 200 locations around the world, our strength spans markets and geographies, delivering the deep global and local expertise that is uniquely Reuters," said Alessandra Galloni, Reuters Editor-in-Chief. "'The Source' campaign puts that unique value front and center, showcasing what Reuters has been for nearly two centuries: the place for trusted, unbiased news."

'The Source' campaign, which launches in the UK and U.S., utilizes quotation marks in its creative as the universal symbol of reporting directly from the source. The quotation marks are employeed to frame the truth at the heart of Reuters reporting, letting the story speak for itself.

"With journalists in every corner of the world, Reuters truly is the source for unbiased news and information. We are proud to have worked with some of the best journalists in the world to bring authenticity and journalistic authority to the campaign," added Tamryn Kerr, Creative Director, VMLY&R London.

About Reuters:
Reuters is the world's leading provider of trusted news, insight and analysis. Founded in 1851, it brings together world-class journalism, industry expertise and cutting-edge technology to enable people to make better decisions. Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. It delivers unmatched coverage to the world's news and media organizations and professionals in over 16 languages. Reaching billions of people worldwide every day, Reuters is the essential source of business and world news, delivering with unparalleled speed, reliability and accuracy.

About VMLY&R:
VMLY&R is a global brand and customer experience agency that harnesses creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies for five consecutive years, VMLY&R is made up of more than 12,000 employees worldwide with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney. The agency is behind award-winning campaigns for blue chip client partners including Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Dell, Ford, Intel, New Balance, Pfizer and Wendy's. For more information, visit www.vmlyr.com. VMLY&R is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP).

Media contact:

Heather Carpenter
Senior Director, Communications
Reuters
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY17290&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reuters-launches-the-source-brand-campaign-301384101.html

SOURCE Reuters

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY17290&Transmission_Id=202109231059PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY17290&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment