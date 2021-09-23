SiriusXM's Urban View Channel Adds More Powerful Black Voices to Its Lineup with the Premiere of Four New Weekend Programs

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today four new, diverse weekly shows led by powerful voices in race relations, culture, business, politics, law, medicine and more. The new programs bolster the Urban View channel's commitment to featuring dynamic discourse from prominent Black voices across a range of topics. The channel will unveil its new Sunday lineup starting Sunday, September 26.

Qasim Rashid, a human rights lawyer, author, Truman National Security fellow, and former nominee for United States Congress, will kick off the day with The Qasim Rashid Show. The program's focus will be on racial, economic, and gender justice, and will tap into the wisdom of diverse leaders and activists who help illuminate how our unique experiences can guide us towards justice, wholeness, and accountability. Guests will include national thought leaders, activists, and politicians. The Qasim Rashid Show airs Sundays at 10:00 am ET.

Dr. Robin Smith is a licensed psychologist, bestselling author and national television personality who was first introduced to viewers around the world as the on-air therapist for The Oprah Winfrey Show. Her new SiriusXM program, The Dr. Robin Show, will address today's most pressing societal challenges through fearless, soulful conversations. She will also bring a uniquely healing perspective to our nation's most daunting social justice and mental health issues: from systemic racism and racial violence, to grief and loss, to discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation, to recovering and rebounding as a nation after the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listeners will hear in-depth conversations with preeminent thought leaders, entertainers, experts, artists, athletes, and activists who share their own insights and stories on rising up toward truth, justice, and joy. Dr. Robin will also draw from her professional and personal experiences to help others transform adversity into purpose and power. The Dr. Robin Show airs Sundays at 11:00 am ET.

Shelly Bell, entrepreneur, business and technology strategist, finance expert, CEO & Founder of Black Girl Venture, and 2019 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 100 Powerful Women in Business is known to move ideas to profit while empowering people to live, build, and foster better relationships. She connects entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations in order to diversify their talent pipeline, increase equity, and grow their brands. The Shelly Bell Show will be hosted by Bell and co-hosts Takia Ross and Sherrell Duncan, who will discuss topics surrounding entrepreneurship, career growth, and will cover all things money, wellness and pop culture. The Shelly Bell Show airs Sundays at 12:00 pm ET.

Shermichael Singleton is a writer, commentator, former Contributing Host of Vox Media's Consider It, and political strategist who has worked on multiple presidential campaigns in addition to being named to Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree for Law and Policy (2019). Now Singleton will host Bigger Than Politics with Shermichael Singleton, which will be dedicated to discussing the intersection of politics and culture. Whether you're a Democrat, Republican, or Independent — the show seeks to explore the nuances of politics and the cultural underpinnings that impacts policy, elections, and culture. Shermichael will have robust and fun conversations with notable journalists, political leaders, content creators, and other influencers and trendsetters on trending and important topics. Bigger Than Politics with Shermichael Singleton airs Sundays at 1:00 pm ET.

"I'm thrilled to see the continued growth of Urban View and to welcome this diverse group of experts to the team," said Karen Hunter, Urban View host and Programming Consultant, SiriusXM. "In keeping with the channel's mission, our new programs will elevate the national dialogue about a wide range of topics that impact the African-American community. There couldn't be a better time to have these impactful, topical conversations, and there is no better place to have them than on Urban View."

The new programs join a powerful Sunday lineup that includes For Your Soul w/ Rev. Dr. DeForest Soaries (8:00-9:00 am ET), Sunday Civics with L. Joy Williams(9:00-10:00 am ET), The Mike Muse Show (2:00-3:00 pm ET), and Forward Progress (3:00-4:00 pm ET). Urban View is also home to some of the leading voices in talk radio, including weekday hosts Joe Madison, Heather B., Clay Cane, Karen Hunter, Reverend Al Sharpton, and more.

SiriusXM Urban View (channel 126) is available to listeners nationwide in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Danielle Lynn

[email protected]

Chelsea Kaufman

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxms-urban-view-channel-adds-more-powerful-black-voices-to-its-lineup-with-the-premiere-of-four-new-weekend-programs-301384114.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.