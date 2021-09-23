Logo
Great Atlantic Begins Exploration Program Expanding Its Tungsten Focus To Include Gold 100% Owned South Quarry Tungsten Property Located in the Exploits Subzone Newfoundland

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (

TSXV:GR, Financial)(FRA:PH01, Financial) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has begun the 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned 2,950 Hectare, South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in east-central Newfoundland. The program will consist of prospecting and rock - soil geochemical sampling, exploring for tungsten and gold mineralization.ga.png

The Property hosts high grade tungsten mineralization from two quarries exceeding 1% WO3. The Property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. Recent significant gold discoveries are reported within the Exploits Subzone.

The 2021 program is focusing on the central - northern regions of the South Quarry Property, exploring for new zones of tungsten mineralization in high priority target areas identified by the Company during previous exploration programs. These include areas of anomalous tungsten in bedrock and / or in soil. One area of current focus is within the northeast region of the property where 2015 soil samples returned highly anomalous tungsten values of 234 and 402 ppm. Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins occur in the northern region of the property. Great Atlantic confirmed high-grade tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in veins in this area during 2015 (News Release of November 19, 2015). Eleven quarry rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO3 (W % x 1.26 equals WO3%). A grab sample from a 25-centimeter wide vein returned 11.94% WO3.

ga2.png

Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins at South Quarry

The 2021 program will also evaluate certain areas for gold mineralization. The Property is underexplored with respect to gold. It is located within the eastern region of the Exploits Subzone. The Exploits Subzone hosts recently discovered gold discoveries, including those of Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX.MOZ) at the Valentine Gold Project, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV.NFG) at the Queensway Project. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project, Moosehead Gold Project, and Queensway Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the South Quarry Property.

Christopher R. Anderson, President, CEO. and Director, stated "Mr. Martin and Myself were an integral part of the initial Management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company. We would be happy to welcome a Joint Venture partner to assist in advancing the South Quarry Tungsten Project."

A qualified person verified the 2015 sample data stated in this news release and supervised the 2015 sampling. The 2015 samples (and lab-inserted blank, duplicate and standard samples) were analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS Canada is independent of Great Atlantic Resources). Tungsten analysis was by lithium metaborate fusion followed by acid dissolution and ICP-MS analysis with some samples re-analyzed by XRF.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors
"Christopher R Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson "Always be positive, strive for solutions, and never give up"

President CEO Director
604-488-3900 - Dir

Investor Relations:
Andrew Job
1-416-628-1560

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.:
Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

ga3.png

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp
888 Dunsmuir Street
Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resource Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665228/Great-Atlantic-Begins-Exploration-Program-Expanding-Its-Tungsten-Focus-To-Include-Gold-100-Owned-South-Quarry-Tungsten-Property-Located-in-the-Exploits-Subzone-Newfoundland

img.ashx?id=665228

