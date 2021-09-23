Group Ten Metals Provides Exploration Update and Advances Potential for Low-Carbon Battery and Platinum Group Metals at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to provide an update on resource modeling and exploration activities, and further announces that it has engaged researchers at the University of British Columbia to study the potential for large-scale carbon sequestration at its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA.

Exploration Update

SGS Geological Services has completed their site visit and is working with Group Ten to deliver inaugural National Instrument 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimates at the most advanced target areas at Stillwater West. Block models consisting of drill-defined nickel and copper sulphide mineralization, enriched in palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold and cobalt, are now being finalized for release in the near term. In addition to the more advanced Chrome Mountain, Camp, and Iron Mountain target areas, the inaugural resource figures will include the Crescent target area following successful expansion of the block models based on the continuity of mineralization observed in all target areas.

Diamond drilling is ongoing, with one rig at the Chrome Mountain target area and a second that completed priority holes at the Camp target area before moving to the Iron Mountain area. A total of twelve holes have been drilled to date. Conditions are favorable and the program is expected to continue into October. Expansion of the inaugural mineral resource estimate is one of the primary objectives of the 2021 drill campaign.

An Induced Polarization geophysical survey is now underway with crews currently working new survey lines to the west of the highly successful 2020 survey in the Chrome Mountain target area. In-fill lines, and additional extension lines off the east end of the previous work at the Crescent target area, are also planned.

Figures 1 and 2 - Group Ten geologists John Bailey, Justin Modroo, and Nate Nelsen examine Stillwater West drill core.

Carbon Sequestration and the Potential for Low-Carbon ‘Green' Metals at Stillwater West

The Company has engaged Dr. Greg Dipple and his team at the University of British Columbia, Canada, for a second phase of research to assess the capacity to use mineral carbonation to bind carbon dioxide for permanent disposal as part of a potential mining operation at Stillwater West. Preliminary work has shown good potential based on the presence of certain minerals at Stillwater West. This next phase of study is expected to refine and advance that work by identifying specific minerals in rock samples while beginning to look at possible reaction rates, among other items. Contingent upon the success of the current program, subsequent work would then examine reaction rates and other factors in more detail to culminate in large-scale pilot demonstration to provide data necessary for full-scale projections and inclusion in potential broader engineering studies at Stillwater West.

Group Ten President and CEO, Michael Rowley, stated, "We see the potential to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide while providing needed battery, catalytic, and precious metals at a large scale in a premier US district as a very compelling opportunity to play a significant role in promoting global sustainability initiatives. Stillwater West hosts nickel sulphide mineralization which, compared to the laterite nickel that dominates global production, has been shown to more easily refine to the high-grade nickel sulphate that is required by the battery industry, and with a much lower environmental footprint. This new study paves the way for further reductions in the carbon footprint for all our commodities in a possible production scenario at Stillwater West, offsetting the impact of mining activities and potentially even achieving significant reductions wherein the uptake and disposal of carbon exceeds the emission from operations. In addition to being strongly aligned with Group Ten's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") guidelines and principles, the incorporation of carbon uptake may bring financial benefits via initiatives such as the 45Q Tax Credit for Carbon Oxide Sequestration that is now in place in the US. We look forward to further announcements including our inaugural resource estimates in the near term."

'Green' Metals at Stillwater West

The primary metals that are essential to global electrification and improvements in air quality include battery metals, such as nickel, copper, and cobalt, and platinum, which is essential for the low-carbon production of hydrogen via the electrolysis of water, and also for the consumption of hydrogen in fuel cells.

Moreover, platinum - along with palladium and rhodium - is also essential to environmental quality as all three are used in catalytic convertors to reduce exhaust emissions and provide clean air, with demand driven by increasingly stringent emissions requirements globally.

Group Ten has demonstrated world-class potential for both scale and grade of all six of these commodities, plus also gold, in five priority target areas where drill-defined mineralization showing strong correlations with very large geophysical anomalies across 9.2 kilometers in 3D model results, and more broadly in early-stage results across the entire 32-kilometer span of the Stillwater West project.

The Stillwater district is a prolific US mining district that hosts world-class mines and a smelter-refinery complex operated by Sibanye-Stillwater, who are widely recognized for producing palladium and platinum, along with lesser amounts of other commodities including nickel, at the highest environmental and sustainability standards. Group Ten's location adjacent to Sibanye is very favorable to potential end-users including the domestic auto industry. The Company is focused on advancing Stillwater West as one of only a few projects in North America that may be able to help meet the shortfalls projected by analysts and EV industry leaders for environmentally responsible production of our target commodities.

About Stillwater West

The Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project positions Group Ten as the second-largest landholder in the Stillwater Complex, adjoining and adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's Stillwater, East Boulder, and Blitz PGE mines in south-central Montana, USA1. The Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-Ni-Cu-Co mineralization, alongside the Bushveld Complex and Great Dyke in southern Africa, which are similar layered intrusions. The J-M Reef, and other PGE-enriched sulphide horizons in the Stillwater Complex, share many similarities with the highly prolific Merensky and UG2 Reefs in the Bushveld Complex. Group Ten's work in the lower Stillwater Complex has demonstrated the presence of large-scale disseminated and high-sulphide battery metals and PGE mineralization, similar to the Platreef in the Bushveld Complex2. Drill campaigns by the Company, complemented by a substantial historic drill database, are driving 3D models of Platreef-style mineralization in the five most advanced target areas, three of which are expected to become formal mineral resources by mid-2021. Multiple earlier-stage Platreef-style and reef-type targets are being advanced across the rest of the 31-kilometer length of the project based on strong correlations seen in soil and rock geochemistry, geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, and drilling.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfield assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorers/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

Note 1: References to adjoining properties are for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the exploration potential, extent, or nature of mineralization or potential future results of the Company's projects.

Note 2: Magmatic Ore Deposits in Layered Intrusions-Descriptive Model for Reef-Type PGE and Contact-Type Cu-Ni-PGE Deposits, Michael Zientek, USGS Open-File Report 2012-1010.

