Alterola Biotech Inc. Confirms Key Executive Appointment Joining the Board

LIVERPOOL, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Alterola Biotech Inc , (OTC PINK:ABTI, ) or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Hunter Land ("Mr. Land") has been appointed as a Director of the Company as of September 22, 2021. Mr. Land, aged 37, is concurrently the Vice President of Translational Research (USA), having officially joined the company on September 1, 2021.

Mr. Land has more than 16 years of R&D expertise across 15 different indications, as well as more than 9 years of cannabinoid-focused research. As an expert in the field of cannabinoid science, he has developed a pipeline of discovery work on over 20 novel cannabinoids and terpenes. Previously, Mr. Land acted as the Sr. Scientific Director, Director of Cannabinoid Research, and scientific spokesperson at Canopy Growth Corporation. Most notably, Mr. Land was GW Pharma's first full time employee within R & D in the US, where he co-authored multiple protocols in refractory epilepsy (Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome), Multiple Sclerosis, pain, and was closely involved in the clinical development of Epidiolex® (FDA approved prescription CBD). Mr. Land acts as the Sr. Scientific Advisor for the National Hockey League Alumni Association in conjunction with NEEKA Brain Health, a board member of Veterinary Cannabis Society, and lectures at the University of Wisconsin. He has been a featured speaker at over 50 scientific conferences, a named inventor on six patent applications, and has over 20 publications. Mr. Land's experience in business spans several countries over 16 years. Occupying senior management and executive positions, his experience encompasses a broad range of knowledge in the sector.

Mr. Land has confirmed to the Company that he has not held directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years, nor has he previously held any positions with the Company. He does not have any relationship with any director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Land holds no common shares in Alterola at this date, however the Company has given a compensation package which includes certain stock based compensation. Other than as disclosed, Mr. Land does not hold any shares or underlying shares or debentures of the Company or of any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The Board is not aware of any matter in relation to the appointment of Mr. Land that is required to be disclosed pursuant to SEC Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on OTC or of any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. In addition, Mr. Land has not had any material direct or indirect interest in any Company transactions or proposed transactions over the last two years.

"We are extremely excited by the appointment of Hunter, and welcome him to the team for what is likely to be a very interesting few years ahead. Hunter has an impeccable CV, he understands and embraces the aims and objectives of the Alterola team and importantly I believe he looks forward to the freedom provided by our company culture and environment," said Tim Rogers, Chairman. "Hunter is the first of our high profile executive appointments for 2021."



Colin Stott, Alterola's COO stated, "I'm delighted to welcome Hunter to Alterola and also to the Alterola Board. Hunter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Alterola, both in the preclinical and clinical development of cannabis-based and cannabinoid medicines, and his experience will be invaluable in helping us to transition our pipeline candidates from the preclinical phase into clinical development. He is one of few people in the world with practical experience and understanding of how to execute both preclinical studies and clinical trials with cannabinoid-containing development candidates. It is my great pleasure to work with Hunter again."

About Alterola Biotech Inc.

ALTEROLA BIOTECH, INC. (OTC:"ABTI") is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary product platform across a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company has a number of proprietary drug pipeline candidates including cannabinoids, cannabinoid-like molecules and non-cannabinoid molecules, which are under development for a range of indications. ABTI is also focused on producing quality, low cost of goods ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and cosmetic sectors, from synthetic, biosynthetic and botanical sources. It is also focused on improving the drug delivery of such classes of compounds and has a range of proprietary technologies in development to enhance the delivery and bioavailability of its product portfolio. Geographically the Company has a presence in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands (Europe), USA, Australia, and China. If you would like more information about the Company, please visit our website https://alterola-abti.com/ or email our Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect ALTEROLA's current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding financial performance, the timing of preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions, the relevance of ALTEROLA product candidates currently in development. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors, including (inter alia), the success of ALTEROLA's research and development strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, and the potential acceptance of any future product that may (if ever) be approved by the appropriate regulatory authorities by consumer and medical professionals. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties associated with an investment in ALTEROLA can be found in ALTEROLA's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ALTEROLA undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Seamus McAuley, CEO

Tel: +353 86 838 9812

Email: [email protected]

