Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

UnitedHealthcare to Offer Millions of Members Year-Long Access to Apple Fitness+ at No Additional Cost

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, has expanded its work with Apple to provide millions of members with access — at no additional cost — to Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch®. This is the first such offer for Apple Fitness+ by a health insurance plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005704/en/

Starting Nov. 1, as part of their plan benefits, approximately 3 million fully insured UnitedHealthcare members in most states who own an Apple Watch can enroll with Apple Fitness+ and receive a year-long subscription at no additional cost. Employers with self-funded health plans will, starting next year, be able to purchase an “Apple Fitness Bundle,” which provides a 12-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ as well as a $25 Apple digital gift card.

“Making Apple Fitness+ available to millions of UnitedHealthcare members is part of our broader effort to help people engage in their well-being and get and stay healthier,” said Rebecca Madsen, chief consumer officer, UnitedHealthcare. “One way to achieve these goals is to help people enhance their fitness, with many individuals turning to on-demand and digital resources to help get or stay motivated. We are pleased to be the first health insurance plan to provide this type of access to Apple Fitness+.”

For people with Apple Watch, Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts and guided Meditations to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Workouts and guided Meditations are led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all. Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch for a personalized and immersive experience that users can complete wherever and whenever it is convenient for them. Workouts are fueled by music from today’s top artists and designed to keep users motivated from start to finish, whether their workout is 5 or 45 minutes. Once activated, UnitedHealthcare members will have access to an on-demand library of over 1,200 workouts and Meditations. Workouts include High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing and Mindful Cooldown, and – starting Sept. 27 – Pilates and guided Meditation.

With Apple Fitness+, users can also get moving outside with Time to Walk — an inspiring audio experience featuring guests from around the world who encourage users to walk more often while they share stories, photos, and songs. All Apple Fitness+ subscribers need is their Apple Watch and AirPods or Bluetooth headphones. Apple Fitness+ also has programs designed to help users reach their goals during a specific season of life — like Workouts for Pregnancy, Workouts for Older Adults, and Workouts for Beginners. There is something for everyone to stay motivated, no matter what stage of life users are in.

“We are very excited to work with UnitedHealthcare to bring this offer for Apple Fitness+ to millions of people who are looking to get and stay motivated to live a healthier lifestyle,” said Jay Blahnik, senior director of Fitness Technologies at Apple. “With our welcoming trainer team that lead a variety of workouts fueled by music that will keep you going from start to finish, the new guided Meditations coming next week, and the metrics from your Apple Watch right on the screen, Fitness+ has many ways to keep you active no matter where you are on your fitness journey.”

In addition to the 12-month subscription at no additional charge, UnitedHealthcare+Motion%26reg%3B enrollees can now use program incentives earned to cover an ongoing Apple Fitness+ monthly subscription ($9.99). UnitedHealthcare Motion, a wearable device well-being program available for purchase to employers with self-funded or fully insured plans, enables members to earn more than $1,000 per year* in financial incentives for completing certain daily activities goals, such as walking, running, cycling, swimming or strength training (among others).

More information about the Apple Fitness+ offer is available at uhc.com%2Fapple-fitness-plus

*Financial incentives may be less due to limits under applicable laws.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Apple, Apple Watch and Apple Fitness+ are registered and unregistered trademarks of Apple Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005704r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005704/en/

