Moore Kuehn Encourages MSON, LMRK, SAFM, and SVBI Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Misonix, Inc. ( MSON)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Misonix’s merger with Bioventus. Under the proposed transaction, Misonix’s shareholders will receive either 1.6839 shares of Bioventus common stock or $28.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Misonix’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP ( LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has agreed to merge with Landmark Dividend LLC. Under the proposed transaction, Landmark Infrastructure shareholders will receive $16.50.00 in cash per share.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. ( SAFM)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Cargill’s acquisition of Sanderson Farms. Upon completion of the merger, Sanderson Farms shareholders will receive $203.00 in cash per share. The proxy filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. ( SVBI)



Severn Bancorp has agreed to be acquired by Shore Bancshares. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Severn will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore and $1.59 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

