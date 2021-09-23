Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cross Country Healthcare Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlights the Support Provided to a Nation in Crisis

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions including contingent staffing, permanent placement, and other consultative services for healthcare clients, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report details the company’s efforts in community engagement, diversity, inclusion and corporate governance, and showcases the support that Cross Country Healthcare provided to our nation in crisis. The full CSR report can be viewed here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005787/en/

MicrosoftTeams-image_%2844%29_webready.jpg

Cross Country Healthcare Corporate Social Responsibility report highlights the support provided to a nation in crisis (Photo: Business Wire)

“The events throughout 2020 highlighted issues that continue to threaten our world’s future and health, which prompted us to deepen our commitment to drive environmental and social change,” said Kevin C. Clark, co-founder and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. “We continue to strengthen our workforce by focusing on driving diversity in middle management, expanding our internal diversity and inclusion committee and hosting educational events, and partnering with charitable organizations across the nation to support our communities.”

“When it comes to the environment, we’ve embraced an ongoing effort to reduce our use of finite resources, increase our use of renewable energy and recycle whenever possible,” added Clark.

The CSR report covers the firm’s annual charitable giving, extensive community outreach and social responsibility efforts. Highlights in 2020 include:

  • Establishing the first pricing guidelines in the industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure clients had fair and ethical pricing information to make informed talent management decisions
  • Creating a robust support system for healthcare workers with access to a 24/7 clinical hotline and additional helpful resources
  • Deepening its commitment to drive climate and social change andstrengthening the diversity of our workforce
  • Appointing Dr. Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, to its board and expanding its diversity to now comprise 25% female and 13% minority directors
  • Implementing a new remote workforce model, which decreases carbon emissions and reduces paper consumption
  • Actively participating in Florida Atlantic University’s Dean George Caring Council
  • Partnering with many charitable organizations, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Palm Beach Education Foundation, Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Random Acts of Flowers

View the complete 2020 CSR Report and learn more about Cross Country Healthcare’s CSR highlights and accomplishments here.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. In February 2021, CCH earned Energage’s inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005787/en/

