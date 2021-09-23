Logo
Unrivaled Brands To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Frank Knuettel, is scheduled to participate in numerous upcoming investor conferences during the fourth quarter of this year.

  • A.G.P.’s Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference taking place on October 5, 2021

  • LD Micro Main Event taking place October 12-14, 2021

  • Benzinga NYC Conference taking place October 14-15, 2021

  • Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition taking place November 4-6, 2021

  • CannaVest taking place December 15-17, 2021

Mr. Knuettel will also be attending multiple events at MJ BizCon in late October focused on investors.

Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands stated, “I look forward to providing an update on our business and strategic and operating initiatives to a wide audience and having one-on-one conversations at these numerous upcoming conferences with both members of the investment community and my peers in the space. While we have been hard at work improving our business fundamentals, accomplishing a great deal in short order, we are keenly aware of the importance of managing not only the operational side of our business, but also the public company side of our business. As part of this, we are expanding our outreach and communication initiative and being proactive in telling our story to both existing and new potential shareholders.”

Those presentations which offer webcast availability may be viewed in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.unrivaledbrands.com.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and a cultivation facility, and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Unrivaled undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors.

New factors emerge from time-to-time and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as additional risks and uncertainties we face, are identified and more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Unrivaled’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Unrivaled as of the date of this release. Unrivaled undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Contact
Jason Assad
LR Advisors LLC.
[email protected]
678-570-6791

For media inquiries:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
[email protected]
303-482-6405


