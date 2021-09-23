Live Oak Bank Surpasses $1 Billion in Renewable Energy Loans to Support Rural Communities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Live Oak Bank Surpasses $1 Billion in Renewable Energy Loans to Support Rural Communities

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank has reached a milestone in providing more than $1.2 billion in renewable energy financing for solar and bioenergy projects in rural communities nationwide.

Live Oak is the largest U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lender in the country, according to 2020 data from the USDA, and made its first renewable energy loan in 2016. The Energy & Infrastructure lending team at Live Oak is committed to supporting renewable energy projects that create a cleaner environment and more sustainable future.

“Live Oak Bank is proud to serve American business owners who are creating climate-smart systems that ultimately lower energy costs and provide jobs and economic opportunity in rural areas,” said Jamie Bourgeois, head of energy and infrastructure lending at Live Oak. “The USDA’s programs help companies in rural areas grow and prosper, and we are honored to serve entrepreneurs across our country in new and innovative ways to drive economic sustainability.”

The team is led by Bourgeois and supported by solar industry finance expert Jennifer Williams, and bioenergy lending expert Max Vernier. The team has collectively funded more than $1.2 billion in loans to the solar and bioenergy industries to date, with the vast majority being USDA loans to rural communities, according to internal data and the USDA.

“Having the expertise, responsiveness and flexible deal structures at the center of our model has helped us efficiently serve customers across the country so their companies can improve quality of life for millions of Americans,” Bourgeois added.

The volume of loans signifies Live Oak’s expertise and dedication to the renewable energy industry. Live Oak’s renewable energy financing team is focused on loans for solar, solar storage and bioenergy technologies nationwide, offering project developers and their tax equity partners a first-class lending experience.

To learn more about Live Oak Bank and energy and infrastructure financing, visit www.liveoakbank.com/energy-infrastructure-loans.

About Live Oak Bank
Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. ( LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak puts a groundbreaking spin on service and technology to redefine banking. Our products help customers buy, build and expand their business, and high-yield savings and CD products to grow their hard-earned money. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contact:
Claire Parker, SVP of Corporate Communications
910.597.1592
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzMTMzNyM0NDIwNjYxIzIwMTg4MDk=
Live-Oak-Bancshares-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment