HeadsUp Provides Corporate Update on Business Plan Expansion and Milestones

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (Pinksheets: HDUP.PK) today announces the following updates on its corporate milestones and new areas of operations. Since the last announcement, Company management have been focused on building a comprehensive enhanced business model focused on newly emerging markets in the gaming, lottery, media, software development, charity and licensed sports betting sectors.

Company President and CEO Doug Wilson and Senior Business Development Officer Mark Hutchinson have been building a world class team of gaming innovators and disruptors to build a vertically integrated, next generation public company. As part of this strategy, merger and acquisition negotiations have been a priority as well as the launch of multiple gaming, charity, media and sports betting platforms.

The Company has just posted its semi-annual filings as required by OTC Markets to continue our fully reporting disclosure requirements which begin to outline a series of transactions, some of which are still under NDA and closing conditions prior to full announcements being made. The following is a list of benchmarks the Company has achieved since our last formal corporate update:

  • Engagement of Shields Law Group, Dallas, Texas, as specialists and strategists in mergers, acquisitions, financing and assisting in the upgrading of companies from Pick Sheets to full NASDAQ listings

  • Formation of subsidiary, HeadsUp Acquisitions Inc, a Delaware Corporation, to facilitate HDUP's aggressive expansion strategy and position it for IR and PR partnerships with national broker dealer networks

  • Recruitment of Mr. Bognan Basciu as CIO, Chief Integration Officer for HeadsUp Entertainment Acquisitions Inc to oversee current acquisition and subsequent merger candidate negotiations

  • Recruitment of Mr. George Turner to the Strategic Advisory Board. He is the Former State of Colorado Senior Director of Lottery, Gaming and Liquor Enforcement

  • Appointment of Mr. Richard Turski as Senior Corporate Finance Analyst/Consultant.

  • Strategic partnership with Mortimer Harvey Universe (MHU) of Johannesburg, South Africa. MHU is a critically acclaimed Media Company with a global client base. HDUP is currently finalizing multiple revenue share agreements with MHU and is developing many additional networking revenue partnerships. www.mortimerharvey.com

  • Creation of the CauseDrivers brand for online and digital charity gaming products, a number which are now in market and can be seen in more detail at www.headsupentertainment.com

  • Creation of HeadsUp Affiliates division for Affiliate Gaming opportunities with contracted online and land-based casino operations negotiated through the company's operational partner LOTIX LLC

  • Creation of HeadsUp Connect, a strategic business unit capitalizing on over 30 years of leading industry connections and experience facilitating gaming license acquisitions globally with focus on North America, South America and Africa

  • Release of online charity gaming platforms some of which are currently in market raising funds for military charities such as the currently highlighted Special Operations Charity Network (SOCN) as listed at www.headsupentertainment.com

Detailed announcements of many of the operational benchmarks as listed above will follow as required by the regulatory bodies which the Company operates under and within.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms, software and blockchain based payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=CA17379&sd=2021-09-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/headsup-provides-corporate-update-on-business-plan-expansion-and-milestones-301384139.html

SOURCE HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA17379&Transmission_Id=202109231200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA17379&DateId=20210923
