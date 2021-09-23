ABF Freight to Host Dallas Hiring Event

PR Newswire

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a two-day hiring event September 30 and October 1 in Dallas, Texas.

ABF Freight is seeking candidates for city drivers, full-time and part-time dock workers, driver trainees and shop technicians.

"Dallas is an important service center in the ABF network, and we are looking to grow our team in this location to accommodate business growth," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "Our people are at the heart of our success, and we know bringing on top talent is one of the most important things we can do to continue serving our customers with excellence. We look forward to meeting everyone interested in a career with ABF."

ABF is offering signing bonuses of $7,500 for new city drivers and $5,000 for shop technicians, available on the first day of employment. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old, and dock worker and shop technician candidates should be at least 18 years old.

On September 30 and October 1, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its Dallas service center located at 4242 Irving Blvd., Dallas, TX. No appointment is necessary.

At the event, candidates can expect:

Assistance with job applications

Interviews with ABF recruiters

Potential job offers made that day

ABF drivers and dock workers receive excellent benefits, including medical, dental and vision coverage with no employee-paid premiums, and are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

ABF Freight, an ArcBest company, has been in business since 1923 and employs over 10,000 people across the United States. ABF operates a less-than-truckload network across North America to provide seamless transportation services in short- and long-haul markets.

"We have a really strong, values-driven culture that's rooted in almost a century of providing a great experience to our customers," Runser said. "The cornerstone of our company is our people, and we're excited to continue strengthening our workforce as we head into our next 100 years."

ABF has positions available nationwide. For additional information on current ABF job openings or to apply for a job, please visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company, providing innovative solutions that help keep the global supply chain moving. United as ArcBest, the company offers ground, air and ocean transportation through less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®, the Panther Premium Logistics® fleet, and a growing network of over 40,000 capacity partners across North America. ArcBest also offers fleet maintenance and repair services through FleetNet America® and household goods moving through U-Pack®. Founded in 1923, now with 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, ArcBest is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, the company leverages a full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 479-494-8221

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abf-freight-to-host-dallas-hiring-event-301384162.html

SOURCE ArcBest