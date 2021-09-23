OneWest Bank to Plant 50,000 Trees Through 'Green Checking' Campaign

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

OneWest Bank to Plant 50,000 Trees Through 'Green Checking' Campaign

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Trees donated on behalf of customers will be planted in Sierra Nevada mountains

PR Newswire

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California retail bank division, today announced that it will plant 50,000 trees in the Sierra Nevada mountains in the Central Valley of California as a result of its Green Checking campaign in partnership with reforestation-focused nonprofit One Tree Planted.

OneWest_Bank_Logo.jpg

OneWest Bank's Green Checking campaign reinforced the company's commitment to environmental stewardship by planting 30 trees on behalf of customers who opened a qualifying checking account during the campaign period. In addition to being an easy way for customers to support the environment, the campaign provided customers an opportunity to earn a bonus to bolster their personal finance goals.

"Helping build a sustainable future for both our customers and the environment is a big part of OneWest Bank's commitment to our communities," said Heather Ellison, senior vice president of retail banking at CIT. "Our Green Checking campaign made it easy for our customers to invest in their financial futures, as well as the future of their communities during a time of increased need due to wildfires in California."

One Tree Planted will organize the planting of the trees to help restore and recover California's unique forest habitats that have been impacted by devastating wildfires in the region. This collaboration with One Tree Planted is a continuation of the four-year partnership between OneWest Bank's parent CIT and the nonprofit, which has led to the planting of approximately 170,000 trees.

About OneWest Bank
OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

About One Tree Planted
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Lexa Tutela
212-461-5305
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY15776&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onewest-bank-to-plant-50-000-trees-through-green-checking-campaign-301383215.html

SOURCE OneWest Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY15776&Transmission_Id=202109231200PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY15776&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment