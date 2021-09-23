EVLOMO proceeding with 8 GWH Lithium battery plant slated for construction in Q1 2022 at CPGC, Rayong | EVLOMO & Rojana have parted ways

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

EVLOMO proceeding with 8 GWH Lithium battery plant slated for construction in Q1 2022 at CPGC, Rayong | EVLOMO & Rojana have parted ways

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2021

BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVLOMO is setting up 8 GWH Lithium battery plant in Thailand entailing a total investment outlay of $ 1.06 billion. The plant will have world class safety standards and will support the growing demand of energy storage and electric mobility.

evlomo2d_Logo.jpg

EVLOMO has exited MoU with Rojana Industrial Park Public Co., Ltd. (SET: ROJNA) for setting up battery project at Nong Yai, Chonburi, Thailand. EVLOMO has finalized plots for battery plant in CPGC Industrial Estate located in the Eastern Economic Corridor, Thailand. CPGC Industrial Estate in Rayong is established by CG Corporation Co. Ltd., in cooperation with Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.

Pre-FEED of the plant is complete. Construction is projected to break ground in first quarter of 2022 and the factory is planned to begin operations by second half of 2024. EVLOMO is also rolling out more than 1,000 new fast chargers across Thailand over the next five years, a move set to help accelerate widespread EV adoption.

Nicole Wu, CEO and Umaporn Waiwitlikhit, VP - Corporate Relations of EVLOMO commented: "We are thankful to Madam Hong Bo and all others at CG Corporation Co. Ltd., for making this possible. Our battery plant will vitalize Thailand's electric mobility ecosystem and establish Thailand as a key player in the electric mobility space in Southeast Asia. This investment will allow us to take the lead in the lithium-ion battery industry, which is expected to grow significantly in the next few years."

For more information on EVLOMO please visit www.evlomo.com and contact at [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL17329&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evlomo-proceeding-with-8-gwh-lithium-battery-plant-slated-for-construction-in-q1-2022-at-cpgc-rayong--evlomo--rojana-have-parted-ways-301384165.html

SOURCE EVLOMO Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL17329&Transmission_Id=202109231203PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL17329&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment