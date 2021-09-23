FirstEnergy Honored by Women's Business Enterprise Center for Supplier Diversity Programs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

FirstEnergy Honored by Women's Business Enterprise Center for Supplier Diversity Programs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Award recognizes FirstEnergy's commitment to women-owned businesses

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its commitment to supplier diversity and women-owned businesses, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been presented with the 2021 "Regional Council Member Done Deals" award by the Women's Business Enterprise Center – East (WBEC-East). The selection honors FirstEnergy for having the largest spend with the highest number of women-owned businesses certified by the WBEC-East over the past 12 months.

FirstEnergy_Logo.jpg

FirstEnergy's Supplier Diversity Program provides opportunities in a competitive environment to small, woman-owned; minority-owned; HUBZone; veteran-owned; and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses. It serves as just one part of the company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, a FirstEnergy core value.

In 2020, FirstEnergy spent $482 million with diverse suppliers, or about 16% of the company's total supplier expenditures. Of that, $54.8 million was spent with women-owned businesses certified by WBEC-East.

"Building a diverse supplier base is key to delivering value to our customers and strengthening the economic health of communities across our service area," said Rich Sweeney, vice president of Supply Chain at FirstEnergy. "We are proud to receive this recognition from the WBEC – East, a tremendous ally for women business leaders that promotes innovation, opens doors and creates partnerships that fuel the economy."

As part of its efforts to be a corporate leader in making diverse suppliers a natural part of its business environment, FirstEnergy is committed to achieving 20% of supply chain spend with diverse suppliers by 2025. To support this goal, the company sponsors and attends trade fairs and conferences that focus on small, diverse businesses and leads initiatives by participating with organizations such as WBEC-East.

The award is the latest recognition of FirstEnergy's leading diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity programs. Named as a Best Employer for Diversity in 2020 by Forbes magazine and to DiversityInc's Top Utilities List three years running, FirstEnergy has also been honored by U.S. Veterans Magazine as the Top Supplier Diversity Program (2019) and received six awards in the past 10 years from the Commission on Economic Inclusion, which recognizes board, senior management, workforce and supplier diversity.

About WBEC-East

As advocates for women business owners, WBEC-East offers training and education for entrepreneurs, and provides certification for businesses across Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey. FirstEnergy serves as a Corporate Member on WBEC-East's Supplier Diversity Council.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

favicon.png?sn=CL17232&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-honored-by-womens-business-enterprise-center-for-supplier-diversity-programs-301384189.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL17232&Transmission_Id=202109231248PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL17232&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment