Deere: Undervalued and Set to Benefit From Equipment Renewal Cycle

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Deere: Undervalued and Set to Benefit From Equipment Renewal Cycle

The company is poised to benefit from an equipment renewal cycle once supply chain bottlenecks subside

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
Sep 23, 2021

Summary

  • Deere to facilitate the 60% second-hand equipment shortage once supply chain disruptions subside.
  • The stock is undervalued.
  • Credit Suisse slaps a $440 price target on the stock.
Article's Main Image

There has been a nearly 60% decline in used agriculture equipment inventories over the past seven years, which could bolster the need for equipment updates. Upgrades are also a possibility as new artificial intelligence-driven technology has come to prominence.

The market has priced in supply chain bottlenecks and Deere & Co. (

DE, Financial) stock has suffered as a consequence, dropping more than 8% over the past six months, which is a lot considering it has a beta of only 1.06.

1441095558671372288.png

Source: Zacks Investment Research.

I think the time for investors to buy the stock is now; you don't want to get in after the supply chain issues have been resolved, as the stock would most likely have reacted by then. If you're averse to taking speculative bets, you could find comfort in the fact that Deere's just increased its quarterly dividend by 17%, resulting in a forward dividend yield of 1.23%.

Monster earnings growth and outlook

Deere's revenue, Ebitda and return on equity growth have outpaced its five-year averages by 258.57%, 298.30% and 346.60%.

1441108847983857664.png

According to Chairman and CEO John C. May, "Looking ahead, we expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from favorable fundamentals. We are, at the same time, excited by the growing engagement with our digital platform, the John Deere Operations Center, as well as the continued adoption of precision technologies, which unlock greater value for our customers."

Dividends and valuation

I expect the company to start increasing dividend payouts at a regular interval. Suppose you look at the paying capacity of Deere. In that case, you'll notice that its payout ratio is 67.15% below its five-year average, the dividend coverage ratio is 75.63% better off than its five-year average and the net income margin is 70.96% wider than its five-year average.

I did a quick price multiple and price target, followed up by a Gordon growth valuation. A justified forward price-earnings ratio indicates the stock could reach the $435 handle by October 2022, while the Gordon growth model suggests Deere's intrinsic value is $626.87.

Going by these estimates, investors can expect an upside worth 24% to 78%, which is in line with Credit Suisse's price target of $440 that was assigned last month.

Final word

I have covered Deere before, and I've long thought of it as a gem, but systemic risks have restricted its upside for now. As soon as the supply chain issues lessen, the stock could see exponential upside. This upside could be worth 24% to 78%, depending on the amount of dividends it is set to pay.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment