Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 (forty-four cents) per share payable October 19, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 5, 2021.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

