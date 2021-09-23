Automatic Merchandiser Names Cantaloupe Inc.'s Elyssa Steiner, Michael Johnson and Maxwell Elliott to Its Debut "40 Under 40" List

Cantaloupe+Inc., (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that Elyssa Steiner, Michael Johnson and Maxwell Elliott have all been named to Automatic Merchandiser’s 40 Under 40 award list. The Class of 2021 is the Award program’s inaugural year. The list recognizes individuals who are redefining the industry.

“The 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 are key industry influencers to watch,” said Automatic Merchandiser editor, Nick Montano. “Congratulations to this year’s inaugural winners!”

Elyssa Steiner, vice president of Marketing, has a passion for the unattended retail industry which is deep-rooted in family legacy. She began her career at Avanti, and would later move on to the former Cantaloupe Systems. Her enthusiasm and success have led her to become a well-respected mentor and award-winning executive. In 2013 she was voted Automatic Merchandiser Readers’ Choice Manufacturer Representative of the Year, becoming one of the youngest to achieve this level of recognition. She has served on NAMA’s Government Affairs, Women of the Industry (WIN) and Emerging Leaders Network (ELN) committees, most recently as Vice Chair and Chair of ELN. Elyssa has also served on the Editorial Advisory Board for Automatic Merchandiser.

Michael Johnson, vice president and general manager of Micro Markets, was the co-founder of Yoke Payments, an award-winning micro market payments company acquired by Cantaloupe in August, 2021. He built a business that would have a lasting impact on both the vending and micro market industries. He actively participates on the NAMA VDI task force and Micro Market 3.0 committee. Yoke was one of the first companies to promote integration as the best way for the industry to serve customers, and its scalable approach to micro market solutions has greatly increased the rate of adoption and expansion. Michael is committed to leading by example, promoting the industry as a place that incubates innovation and growth for all.

Maxwell Elliott, a client solutions manager has dedicated his professional life to vending. He was raised in the industry, on the operator side of the business, with Tomdra Inc. He has served on NAMA’s ELN committee, was president of the Arizona Automatic Merchandising Council (AAMC), the youngest in the organization’s history. He has also been a speaker on education panels at The NAMA Show, as well as state association conferences. In his spare time, Maxwell volunteers his time to participate in an annual medical mission trip to care for the coffee pickers and their families in Costa Rica.

“Cantaloupe has some of the most dedicated and talented young professionals in the industry,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “In today’s ever demanding marketplace, this next generation is moving the needle forward by leading initiatives that are helping the industry innovate, modernize, as well as overcome the current challenges posed by COVID. This award highlights each of their commitment and dedication to the future growth and success of the unattended retail market. I, and the entire Cantaloupe team, are extremely proud of Elyssa Steiner, Michael Johnson, and Maxwell Elliott’s accomplishments, and heartily congratulate them!”

In its inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards program, Automatic Merchandiser recognized outstanding young individuals making a difference in the vending, micro markets and office coffee service industry. The publication’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 comprises individuals – 39 years old or younger – from all segments of the industry: operators, product or equipment distributors, brokers, machine manufacturers, technology and payment system providers, and CPG companies.

