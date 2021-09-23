Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of InnovAge Holding Corp. ( INNV) (“InnovAge”).



InnovAge manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities.

On September 21, 2021, after the market closed, certain InnovAge executive officers participated in an earnings conference call. During the conference call, Maureen Hewitt, InnovAge’s president and Chief Executive Officer, revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [InnovAge’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a May 2021] audit.” Ms. Hewitt stated that these “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others.”

Following this news, InnovAge’s stock price fell $2.90, or nearly 25%, to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021.

