Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For Customer Experience Leaders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) introduces Forrester Decisions for Customer Experience to help customer experience (CX) leaders and their teams strengthen and scale the CX discipline, maximize the ROI of CX improvements, and align CX investments to the experiences that improve loyalty and drive revenue. This service offers bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to enable organizations to create consistent, on-brand, and high-quality experiences that deliver tangible business results.

According to Forrester's US 2021 Customer Experience Index (CX Index™), companies that focused on improving customer experiences excelled during the pandemic, with 21% of brands receiving a significantly higher score for CX quality. In fact, companies that put the customer at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations grow revenue, profits, employee engagement, and retain customers at more than twice the rate of other firms. Those firms' customers are 2.4x more likely to stay with them, 2.7x more likely to spend more with them, and 10x more likely to recommend them. Furthermore, loyal customers will pay up to 200% more for a preferred brand.

Forrester Decisions for Customer Experience is part of a portfolio of 15 research services designed for executives, functional leaders, and their teams — across technology, marketing, CX, sales, and product management. It equips executives to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money when tackling their most pressing priorities. The priorities for the Forrester Decisions for Customer Experience service include:

Establishing, funding, and scaling the CX function.

Collecting and analyzing data for customer insights.

Embedding customer insights into the business.

Designing experiences that drive loyalty.

Enabling CX with technology.

Measuring CX performance and proving ROI.

"Customer experience has never been so important," said Sharyn Leaver, SVP of research at Forrester. "But too often, CX falls between the cracks of traditional business silos and fails to receive the prioritization and budget it deserves. Forrester Decisions for Customer Experience focuses on elevating the CX function within the organization and aligning all departments to the needs and demands of the customer. It also directly ties to business results, increasing the value of CX efforts and strengthening the business case for greater investment."

Additionally, Forrester Decisions offers a personalized digital experience to help users intuitively navigate and share content. Forrester Decisions for Customer Experience includes three core components to help CX leaders make progress on today's priorities and plan for the future:

1. Bold vision research showcasing the latest insights, trends, predictions, and market forecasts to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics. Examples include:

Customer insights: Access to data snapshots that explore consumer and business buyer attitudes, behaviors, and technology adoption.

Forrester's signature research: Forrester's take on key trends impacting business today. This includes research such as CX Leaders: Take A Systematic Approach To Ensure Success, which helps leaders organize stakeholders to create a consistent, high-quality CX that aligns with the firm's expression of customer obsession across the organization.

2. Curated tools and frameworks to tackle priorities with strategic models and plug-and-play templates, including:

Strategic models: These priority-level models and frameworks address specific CX challenges and priorities. As an example, Forrester's Customer Experience Function Priority Model helps develop a companywide vision for CX. This model enables leaders to align across functions on vision, strategy, and CX transformation and helps clients understand potential future forces that will impact their business.

Certification courses: Forrester Decisions provides access to professional certification courses that build CX proficiency across teams and functions. Available courses include Leading With Customer Obsession and Innovating Customer Experience.

3. Hands-on guidance to apply Forrester research to specific needs:

Guidance sessions: Leaders can work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to specific contexts.

Events: Forrester's annual CX events showcase the latest research, share best practices, and offer actionable advice to drive better business results. CX events are held in North America , EMEA, and APAC. CX EMEA is taking place September 30 to October 1, 2021 .

