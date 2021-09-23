EARGO, INC. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Eargo, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Eargo, Inc. ( EAR, Financial) (“Eargo” or The “Company”). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Eargo may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Shares of hearing aid maker Eargo Inc. traded as low as $6.33 per share today after the company said in a filing yesterday it "was informed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice related to insurance-reimbursement claims the company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans." The company went public in October 2020 at $18.00 per share.

