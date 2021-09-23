FirstEnergy, Penn Power Donate and Plant Nearly 130 Trees at Buhl Park

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

FirstEnergy, Penn Power Donate and Plant Nearly 130 Trees at Buhl Park

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Planting event part of FirstEnergy's commitment to plant 10,000+ trees in 2021

PR Newswire

HERMITAGE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021

HERMITAGE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the start of the fall season, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and its electric company Penn Power recently donated nearly 130 trees to Buhl Park in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. A mixed variety of red oak, pitch pine, pin oak and ironwood trees were planted on Sept. 22 by FirstEnergy and Penn Power employees along 500 square feet of green space dedicated to helping rebuild the mixed hardwood forest around the Mercer County park.

Penn_Power_Logo.jpg

FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 10,000 trees throughout its six-state service territory since April 2021. This initiative is an important part of the company's efforts to reduce FirstEnergy's carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

Led by FirstEnergy's Green Team in western Pennsylvania, this tree-planting event was one of several projects employees have completed this year to help nearby parks, nature reserves and communities across FirstEnergy's entire footprint.

"FirstEnergy contributed the funds to cover the cost of the trees, and more than a dozen employee volunteers spent several hours planting them around the beautiful park, which is a historical landmark enjoyed by many of our local employees and their families," said John Greenwood, an external affairs consultant and Green Team member at FirstEnergy who organized the event.

FirstEnergy's 10 Green Teams consist of employees from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives. The groups plan to continue to partner with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations in 2021 to support FirstEnergy's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

Established in 1915, Buhl Park is a recreational and cultural destination in the heart of western Pennsylvania's Shenango Valley that welcomes nearly half a million local and national visitors each year. Spanning 270 scenic acres, the park offers green spaces and lake views, playgrounds and recreational areas, fitness and biking trails, gardens, wetlands and the nation's only free 9-hole golf course.

"These trees will help restore forested habitat within the park that we've lost over the years, and we look forward to monitoring the trees and helping them along as they mature," said Ryan Voisey, director of operations at Buhl Park. "We appreciate FirstEnergy and Penn Power's commitment to preserving our local parks and forests."

For more information about FirstEnergy's environmental and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit www.fecorporateresponsibility.com.

Penn Power serves more than 160,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on Twitter @Penn_Power, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennPower, and online at www.pennpower.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of FirstEnergy and Penn Power employees planting trees at Buhl Park are available for download on Flickr. A video of the trees being planted can be found on the company's YouTube channel.

favicon.png?sn=CL17531&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-penn-power-donate-and-plant-nearly-130-trees-at-buhl-park-301384303.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL17531&Transmission_Id=202109231442PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL17531&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment