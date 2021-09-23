CORRECTING and REPLACING ironSource Partners with Vodafone

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CORRECTING and REPLACING ironSource Partners with Vodafone

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Third paragraph should read: Customers actively download content on the very day their device is turned on for the first time, so it’s particularly crucial for carriers to create an optimized onboarding experience during this high engagement touchpoint. By offering a dynamic setup experience, Aura enables Vodafone customers to customize their devices with content that fits their needs and interests.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005054/en/

Vodafone_PR_-_EN_Final.jpg

ironSource Partners with Vodafone (Graphic: Business Wire)

The updated release reads:

IRONSOURCE PARTNERS WITH VODAFONE

Vodafone to leverage the ironSource Aura solution suite on all devices across Europe, including in the UK, Italy, Spain and Germany to drive a rich and optimized content experience for customers

ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, announced today a partnership with Vodafone, which will be integrating the ironSource Aura solution suite on its Android devices across Europe, including in the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy. Aura is designed to empower carriers to build long-lasting relationships with their customers and to improve the device experience by providing valuable content and services at the moment of device setup and throughout the lifecycle of the device. Through Aura, carriers are given the flexibility to promote their owned and operated content and services in a dynamic and seamless way.

“Offering high-quality content at points where it’s relevant, welcome and natural, is the cornerstone of creating customer loyalty today,” said Arnon Harish, President and Co-Founder of ironSource. “We’re excited to partner with a leading telco brand like Vodafone to offer their customers an optimized onboarding and in-life device experience which is richer and better suited to each user’s needs.”

Customers actively download content on the very day their device is turned on for the first time, so it’s particularly crucial for carriers to create an optimized onboarding experience during this high engagement touchpoint. By offering a dynamic setup experience, Aura enables Vodafone customers to customize their devices with content that fits their needs and interests.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource’s platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the app economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while we enable their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.is.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005054r2&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005054/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment