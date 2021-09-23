Georgia Power focus on energy assistance programs leads to 82% increase in customers helped; resources still available to help customers impacted by summer heat

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Georgia Power focus on energy assistance programs leads to 82% increase in customers helped; resources still available to help customers impacted by summer heat

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company's Energy Assistance team trained hundreds of employees and assisted thousands of customers in past year alone

Several ways for customers to join-in to help neighbors in need

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power's Energy Assistance team remains a trusted voice in the community to help those most in need make their monthly bill payments. During 2020, the company's efforts increased dramatically through employee training, expanded community partnerships, increased funding and improved coordination. The efforts led to an 82 percent increase in the number of customers helped through the company's energy assistance portal, an innovative online system designed to help connect assistance resources and customers.

georgia_power_logo.jpg

"Our team has recognized the extraordinary burden our customers have faced and have worked incredibly hard to expand our energy assistance capabilities," said Danny Johnson, energy assistance manager at Georgia Power. "In 2019, our energy assistance portal was able to help connect nearly 4,600 customers with payment resources of approximately $728,000, while in 2020, we were able to increase payment aid to more than 8,300 customers exceeding $1,918,000."

By partnering with community, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, as well as Georgia Power's Customer Care, Corporate Relations, and Energy Efficiency teams and the Georgia Power Foundation, the company is able to provide a safety net for customers in need. These customers include those that are elderly, experiencing a one-time or ongoing special need, in lower income brackets, and individuals impacted by the pandemic. Through these partnerships, Georgia Power was able to support thousands of families in the last year through community resources, programming, direct funding and private donations.

Growing Resources; Expanding Capabilities
Since 2020, Georgia Power's Energy Assistance team has trained 450 employees to provide proactive communication to customers and community partners on special payment options to pay past-due balances accumulated during the pandemic. Last year, the team also added 500 community partner organizations to their directory, nearly 300 COVID-19 resources and 10,000 faith-based resources to support customers across the state. Additionally, the team works closely with customers who need assistance regarding CARES Act funding and Spanish-language support.

The Energy Assistance team's partnership with community organizations helps connect qualified customers to available assistance programs including:

  • Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) – Georgia Power customers have the opportunity to contribute funds to help make energy efficiency improvements for income-qualifying residents in their own community that will be added to funding provided by Georgia Power. These upgrades may include air sealing of gaps, cracks and leaks, sealing of heating and air delivery ducts, attic insulation, HVAC service and repair, LED light bulbs, smart/ wi-fi thermostat, and electric water heater blanket and pipe wrap. Customers can donate on a statewide level, or focus giving to a specific region of the state at www.georgiapower.com/HEEAPDonor.
  • Georgia Power's Income-Qualified Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.
  • The Salvation Army's Project SHARE – Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities. Customers can donate $1, 2, 5 or $10 on their monthly bill to support their neighbors in need. Georgia Power matches $1.50 for each dollar donated up to $1.5 million.

To learn more about Georgia Power's energy assistance programs, to contribute or to reach out to someone on the team, visit: www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

favicon.png?sn=CL17668&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-focus-on-energy-assistance-programs-leads-to-82-increase-in-customers-helped-resources-still-available-to-help-customers-impacted-by-summer-heat-301384284.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL17668&Transmission_Id=202109231430PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL17668&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment