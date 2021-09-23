Logo
Jeep® Brand Announces 2022 Wrangler Willys With Xtreme Recon Package at 2021 Detroit 4Fest

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jeep Wrangler Willys joins Wrangler Rubicon and Wrangler Rubicon 392 as models available with 35-inch tires in Xtreme Recon Package

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 23, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

JP022_001WR.jpg

  • Jeep® Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package offers 35-inch tires straight from the factory
  • Equipped with the $3,995 Xtreme Recon Package, Jeep Wrangler Willys joins Wrangler Rubicon and Wrangler Rubicon 392 to deliver best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability
  • Customer orders open in October for Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package, with production starting at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant in December

Today at the 2021 Detroit 4Fest, the Jeep® brand bolstered the Wrangler's legendary 4x4 capability and go-anywhere attitude, announcing the 2022 Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme Recon 35-inch tire package.

Priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $39,435 (plus $1,495 destination charge), the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme Recon Package includes:

  • LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires
  • 17-inch by 8-inch beadlock capable wheels
  • Swing gate reinforcement
  • 4.56:1 axle ratio
  • 1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks
  • Anti-lock four-wheel-disc performance brakes

Fitted with a standard black grille, matte black "Jeep" badge, black "Trail Rated" badge, "4-Wheel Drive" swing gate decal and "Willys" hood decal, the heritage-inspired Wrangler Willys brings a unique appearance to the Wrangler lineup, bolstered for 2022 with the available Xtreme Recon 35-inch tire package.

"The new Jeep Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package gives our passionate customers another great option for straight-from-the-factory 35-inch tires," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "Named after the original Jeep utility vehicle, the Willys holds special meaning to the Jeep brand, and we're excited to enhance the new Wrangler Willys with 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires."

Equipped with the Xtreme Recon Package, the Wrangler Willys delivers best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability:

  • Approach angle – 47.4 degrees
  • Breakover angle – 26.7 degrees
  • Departure angle – 40.4 degrees
  • Ground clearance – 12.9 inches
  • Water fording – 33.6 inches

Customers can order the Xtreme Recon Package on the Jeep Wrangler Willys 3.6L eTorque starting in October. Production at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant will start in December.

2021: Year of the Wrangler
The 2021 calendar year has been a momentous period for the Jeep Wrangler, starting early in the year with the introduction of the first electrified Jeep in North America, the Wrangler 4xe, and the first V-8-powered Wrangler in almost 40 years, the Wrangler Rubicon 392.

The Wrangler 4xe, with 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, delivers 49 miles per gallon-equivalent (MPGe) and 21 miles of all-electric range, yet maintains all of Wrangler's legendary off-road capability, including the ability to traverse 30 inches of water. In the second quarter of 2021, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid in America. And in its first year of eligibility, the innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid propulsion system in the Jeep Wrangler was voted a Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems winner.

For Jeep enthusiasts looking for legendary off-road performance and a new level of on-road performance, the Jeep brand introduced the V-8-powered 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392, the quickest and most powerful Wrangler yet. Rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, the 6.4-liter Wrangler Rubicon 392 features a Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

At the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, the Jeep brand introduced the Xtreme Recon Package for Wrangler Rubicon 3.6L eTorque and Wrangler Rubicon 392. Offering 35-inch tires straight from the factory, as well as a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift, the Xtreme Recon Package elevates Wrangler's off-road capability to best-in-class water fording and approach, break-over and departure angles.

The Jeep brand also added two eye-catching colors to the Wrangler lineup for 2021. Gecko, a vivid and bright green, and Tuscadero, a deep and intense chromatic magenta, joined the Jeep palette of 2021 model-year, special-run colors, which included Chief Blue and Nacho.

Jeep Brand
Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

favicon.png?sn=DE17604&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-brand-announces-2022-wrangler-willys-with-xtreme-recon-package-at-2021-detroit-4fest-301384265.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE17604&Transmission_Id=202109231430PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE17604&DateId=20210923
