Commercial Metals Company To Be Featured In National TV Series 'EARTH With John Holden'

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) will be featured in the September 26th edition of EARTH with John Holden® television series. The segment will air on the Fox Business Network® at 5pm ET, Bloomberg TV at 3:30pm ET, and on BNN Bloomberg Canada at 10am ET. The show is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.

CMC was selected for the show's segment "Eco-Friendly Companies: Recycling and Steel Solutions Helping to Create a Sustainable Future." Filmed at CMC Steel Arizona located in Mesa, Arizona, the program will feature interviews with Barbara Smith, CMC's Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Philip Bell, President of the Steel Manufacturers Association, and other CMC leaders.

With 87% less energy intensity and 66% lower greenhouse gas emissions when compared to the World Steel Association global averages, CMC Steel Arizona is one of the world's most efficient steelmaking facilities.

"We are honored to have been selected to represent American Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmakers in this acclaimed docu-series," said Barbara Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of CMC. "This is a great opportunity to educate the public on the environmentally friendly and sustainable nature of our steelmaking process."

EARTH with John Holden® is hosted by six-time Emmy® Award winner John Holden, showcasing companies that are helping to preserve our planet through eco-friendly initiatives and innovative technologies and solutions.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

