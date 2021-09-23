Grid Dynamics and Evinced Enter Into Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Drive Accessibility in Mobile App Development

Grid+Dynamics+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, and Evinced%2C the leading accessibility software company specializing in providing automation to enterprise developers, have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the implementation of accessibility in the mobile app development phase.

According to the World+Health+Organization, there are more than 1 billion people worldwide that live with some form of disability, underscoring the critical importance of digital accessibility. In recent years, a rise in web-related lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has put tremendous pressure on enterprises to make their digital assets accessible to people with impairments.

Evinced has announced the launch of the industry's first complete portfolio of products to enable enterprise developers to weave accessibility into their iOS and Android mobile app development process.

Offering the broadest range of coverage for mobile apps on the market today, Evinced mobile accessibility solutions are built for enterprise scale and can be used by any enterprise developer looking to test a mobile app for critical accessibility issues.

“We at Grid Dynamics are extremely delighted to partner with Evinced in enriching the ecosystem of accessibility tools,” says Rajeev Sharma - CTO at Grid Dynamics.

“Evinced’s AI-powered platform provides a comprehensive accessibility suite for web and mobile channels covering the entire value chain of development, testing and accessibility compliance analytics. Our synergetic partnership aims at a world in which digital experiences are inclusive to those of us affected by impairments and would otherwise remain beyond reach.”

The powerful combination of technology and products from Evinced with engineering and implementation services from Grid Dynamics is bringing transformation to native mobile and web app development by providing:

Developer and QA solutions: Easy testing on real devices or simulators, local or in the cloud - with no SDK installation

Automated testing: implementing accessibility in existing web and mobile automated tests - web (Selenium, Cypress, Webdriver IO etc.) and mobile (Appium, XCUITest, Espresso)

Analytics: providing accessibility compliance solutions and engineering leadership with organization-wide analytics insights and visibility into accessibility progress throughout the software development lifecycle -- from development to production

“Historically, the accessibility industry has been dominated by small, specialized professional service providers that focused on manual testing,” says Navin Thadani - CEO and Founder of Evinced. “Now, corporations such as Grid Dynamics, which serves Fortune 500 companies, are becoming heavily involved as the industry is transitioning from an exclusive manual testing approach to one which is led by automation and technology.”

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

About Evinced

Founded in 2018, Evinced is a web accessibility software company focused on providing accessibility automation to enterprise developers by going beyond legacy static/syntax analysis. Built with advanced rule-sets, computer vision and AI algorithms, Evinced automatically detects and pinpoints accessibility problems and suggests fixes. Leading enterprises use Evinced to weave accessibility into their software development process - including design, development, automated testing and production/compliance monitoring.

To learn more please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evinced.com%2F

