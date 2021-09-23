(INNV) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your InnovAge Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by InnovAge Holding Corp ( INNV).



On or about March 4, 2021, InnovAge sold about 16.7 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $21 a share, raising nearly $351 million in new capital.



Then on September 21, 2021, during a conference call, Maureen Hewitt, InnovAge’s President, and CEO, disclosed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had "determined to freeze new enrollments at [InnovAge’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a May 2021] audit." Hewitt added that the "deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others."



If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an InnovAge shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected]fistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.



Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.



Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

[click here to join this action]