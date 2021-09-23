Logo
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Board of Director Committee Reassignments

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. ( VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the reassignment of certain Board of Director (the "Board") committees which went effective on June 20, 2021. The following table outlines the Board committee assignments, broken down by Committee Chair ("Chair") and Committee Member ("Member"), prior to and post the effective date of Board committee assignments:

Committee Assignments Prior to June 20, 2021Committee Assignments Effective June 20, 2021
Name of Board MemberAudit CommitteeCompensation CommitteeGovernance & Nominating CommitteeRisk CommitteeAudit CommitteeCompensation CommitteeGovernance & Nominating CommitteeRisk Committee
C. Malcolm Holland, III1
Arcilia AcostaMemberMemberMember
Pat S. BolinMemberMember
April BoxMemberMemberMemberMember
Blake BozmanChairChair
William D. EllisMemberMemberMember
William E. FallonChairMemberChair
Mark C. Griege2MemberMemberMemberMember
Gordon HuddlestonMemberMember
Steven D. LernerChairChair
Manuel J. MehosMemberMemberMemberMember
Gregory B. MorrisonMemberMemberMemberChair
John T. SughrueChairMemberMember

1 C. Malcolm Holland, III is the Chairman of the Board, CEO and President
2 Mr. Griege serves as Lead Independent Director.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Source: Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations:
972-349-6132
[email protected]
