Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Board of Director Committee Reassignments

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. ( VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the reassignment of certain Board of Director (the "Board") committees which went effective on June 20, 2021. The following table outlines the Board committee assignments, broken down by Committee Chair ("Chair") and Committee Member ("Member"), prior to and post the effective date of Board committee assignments:



Committee Assignments Prior to June 20, 2021 Committee Assignments Effective June 20, 2021 Name of Board Member Audit Committee Compensation Committee Governance & Nominating Committee Risk Committee Audit Committee Compensation Committee Governance & Nominating Committee Risk Committee C. Malcolm Holland, III1 Arcilia Acosta Member Member Member Pat S. Bolin Member Member April Box Member Member Member Member Blake Bozman Chair Chair William D. Ellis Member Member Member William E. Fallon Chair Member Chair Mark C. Griege2 Member Member Member Member Gordon Huddleston Member Member Steven D. Lerner Chair Chair Manuel J. Mehos Member Member Member Member Gregory B. Morrison Member Member Member Chair John T. Sughrue Chair Member Member

1 C. Malcolm Holland, III is the Chairman of the Board, CEO and President

2 Mr. Griege serves as Lead Independent Director.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com .

Source: Veritex Holdings, Inc.