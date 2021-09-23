Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc ( SBBP) (the “Company” or “Strongbridge”) today announced that the High Court of Ireland (the “Court”) has set the date of the final court hearing to sanction the proposed acquisition of Strongbridge by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Xeris”) by means of scheme of arrangement (the “Scheme”) under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 (the “Act”).



The court hearing to sanction the Scheme is scheduled to be heard in the Commercial List of the Court sitting at the Four Courts, Inns Quay, Dublin 7, Ireland at 11:00 a.m. (Irish time) on October 5, 2021, and the Scheme is expected to take effect on or about that date.

About Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge’s rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole), an adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor with a New Drug Application that is currently under review by the FDA for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:

Corporate and Media Relations

Elixir Health Public Relations

Lindsay Rocco

+1 862-596-1304

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Solebury Trout

Mike Biega

+1 617-221-9660

[email protected]

