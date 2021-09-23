Walmart To Host ESG-Focused Discussion on Human Capital

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer & president of the Walmart Foundation will host a discussion on human capital at Walmart on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. CDT. The session will focus on the company’s strategy and progress and will be moderated by Dan Binder, senior vice president, investor relations.

The session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com.

A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

