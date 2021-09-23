System1 Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System1 (“System1” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that the Company is increasing its fiscal year 2021 guidance for Adjusted Revenue to $778 million, from $741 million previously, and for Adjusted EBITDA to $109 million, from $98 million previously. This updated guidance reflects System1 and Protected.net on a combined basis.



In the preliminary Proxy Statement filed by Trebia Acquisition Corp. (“TREB” or “Trebia”) (: TREB) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 16, 2021, the Company reported for the first six months of 2021 combined revenues of $384 million, up 46% year-over-year, Adjusted Revenue of $385 million, up 50% year-over-year, net income of $24 million, versus a net loss of $12 million for the first six months of 2020, and Adjusted EBITDA of $53 million, up 146% year-over-year. A link to the Proxy Statement can be found on the “Investors” section of System1’s website located at https://ir.system1.com/overview/.

Michael Blend, Co-Founder and CEO of System1, commented, “In the first half of 2021, we drove significant year-over-year growth in our business compared to the prior year. On the basis of this robust performance across all of our business lines, we feel confident increasing our fiscal year 2021 outlook. This strong operating performance to start the year gives us optimism for continued positive growth in the second half of 2021.”

An updated investor presentation can be found in the “Events & Presentations” section of System1’s Investor Relations website located at https://ir.system1.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Definitions of Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, both non-GAAP measures, and reconciliations to the nearest GAAP metrics are set forth in the Proxy Statement and the investor presentation. The Company is unable to reconcile forecast Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP numbers due to uncertainties regarding taxes, purchase accounting and stock-based compensation.

In June 2021, System1 announced plans to list on the through a business combination with Trebia Acquisition Corp. Upon the closing of the business combination with Trebia, expected in Q4 2021, the parent company will be known as System1, Inc. and will trade under the new ticker symbol “SST.” For more information about the transaction, please visit the Investor Relations section of the System1 website at https://ir.system1.com/overview/.

About System1

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate the world’s most advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

About Trebia Acquisition Corp.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more business entities. The company was founded by William P. Foley, II and Frank R. Martire, Jr. on February 11, 2020, and is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit www.trebiaacqcorp.com

