Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ( ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today that management will participate in the upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference to be held September 27-30, 2021.

Details of the Company’s participation can be found below:

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Company presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Thursday September 30, 2021
Time: 1:20 p.m. EDT
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/ettx/2120370

The webcast of the Company’s presentation will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Entasis website at https://www.entasistx.com/.

About Entasis
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0462 (targeting multiple Gram-negative pathogens including Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Entasis Contacts
Company:
Kyle Dow
Entasis Therapeutics
(781) 810-0114
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors
(929) 469-3859
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzMTQ1MyM0NDIxMTE4IzIwOTU4NTM=
Entasis-Therapeutics-Holdings-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment