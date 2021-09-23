GrafTech Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GrafTech Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

GrafTech International Ltd. (

NYSE:EAF, Financial), a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel, announced today the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report. GrafTech’s 2020 Sustainability Report highlights the company’s annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and initiatives.

David Rintoul, GrafTech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to present GrafTech’s second annual Sustainability Report. We are proud of the progress we made across the organization during the past year and value the opportunity to share these developments with you. We are fully committed to advancing our ESG efforts across the global organization and in the communities where we operate.”

Highlights of GrafTech’s 2020 Sustainability Report include:

  • CEO Message and an Overview of our Material ESG Topics and Sustainability Strategy
  • Workforce, Health and Safety and Talent Management
  • Society and involvement with our Local Communities
  • Products and Customers, focusing on Product Quality, Customer Service and Material Sourcing
  • Environment, including Environmental Management, Energy, Emissions and Air Quality, Water and Waste

GrafTech’s digital 2020 Sustainability Report is available on our website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.graftech.com%2Fsustainability. We welcome feedback on our Sustainability Report at [email protected].

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “continue to,” “positioned to,” “are confident,” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Certain of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject are described in the “Forward Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in reports and statements filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks include, without limitation, the ultimate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the possibility that we may be unable to implement our business strategies in an effective manner; the possibility that our manufacturing operations are subject to hazards; changes in, or more stringent enforcement of, health, safety and environmental regulations applicable to our manufacturing operations and facilities; and our dependence on third parties for certain construction, maintenance, engineering, transportation, warehousing and logistics services. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005810r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005810/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment