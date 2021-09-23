Primis Financial Corp. Announces Sale of Minority Interest in Southern Trust Mortgage, LLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Primis Financial Corp. Announces Sale of Minority Interest in Southern Trust Mortgage, LLC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Sept. 23, 2021

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Bank (the "Bank"), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Southern Trust Mortgage, LLC ("STM"), a regional mortgage banking company and an affiliate of the Bank, whereby STM will repurchase all of the Bank's common membership interests and a portion of the Bank's preferred interests in STM. At closing, STM will continue to be a borrower of the Bank, but the Bank will no longer be a minority owner of STM.

SB_0111_Primis_Financial_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The Company expects to record a pre-tax charge of approximately $2.9 million related to the transaction in the third quarter of 2021. The Company will also no longer accrue earnings related to the Bank's common membership interests in STM. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of June 30, 2021, Primis had $3.40 billion in total assets, $2.29 billion in total loans and $2.75 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty-one full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually use words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, including statements related to the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are no guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the issuance of this press release.

Contact: Dennis J. Zember Jr., CEO
Phone: 804-997-2406
Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST
Website: www.primisbank.com

favicon.png?sn=PH17264&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primis-financial-corp-announces-sale-of-minority-interest-in-southern-trust-mortgage-llc-301384207.html

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH17264&Transmission_Id=202109231605PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH17264&DateId=20210923
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment