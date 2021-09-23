WesBanco Again Ranked by Newsweek as One of America's Best Banks

PR Newswire

WHEELING, W.Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has been named, for the second year in a row, to Newsweek magazine's ranking of America's Best Banks 2022. The ranking recognizes those financial institutions that best serve their customers' needs. Further, WesBanco Bank was recognized as the Best Big Bank in the state of West Virginia.

"WesBanco is proud to have again been named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek magazine," said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, our focus on our Better Banking Pledge to deliver superior customer service, and our efforts to provide our customers with high-quality products and services and the ability to access them when it best meets their schedule, whether in-person or through our full-range digital platform. For more than 150 years, our commitment to serving our neighbors and their businesses has never wavered."

Mr. Clossin added, "WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel, as we have maintained our strong community roots while evolving into a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution. Our customer-centric service culture is focused on building long-term customer relationships by pledging to serve our customers' personal financial needs and help grow their businesses. We offer a wide variety of business and personal transaction account options; competitive business and personal lending services; a full range of online and mobile banking options; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department."

Newsweek magazine partnered with LendingTree to create the annual Best Banks rankings. From a universe of more than 2,600 FDIC-insured institutions, they assessed U.S. banks on more than 50 different factors to land on best-in-class options in 26 different categories. Factors assessed included the overall health of the bank, account and loan options, interest rate offerings, fees, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, and mobile app scores.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 206 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

