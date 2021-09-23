Logo
Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 97,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Kimbell has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern).

By Phone:

Dial 201-389-0869 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through November 11th by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID: 13723111#.



By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Kimbell's Investor Relations website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com/. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 97,000 gross wells with over 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Contact:

Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

favicon.png?sn=DA17492&sd=2021-09-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimbell-royalty-partners-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301384375.html

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA17492&Transmission_Id=202109231700PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA17492&DateId=20210923
