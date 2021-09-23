Logo
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Successful Conclusion Of Virtual 2021 Fall Healthcare Life Sciences And MedTech Summit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Oppenheimer's Thought Leadership in Healthcare Research and Investment Banking Facilitated Effective Interactions Between Investors and Innovative Life Sciences / MedTech Companies

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that it has successfully concluded its Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. The event, held virtually from September 20 – 23, brought together over 151 leading public and private companies from across the life sciences and medical technology sectors to discuss key trends and opportunities with investors.

Michael Margolis, R.Ph., Oppenheimer's Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking and Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Investment Banking, said, "The past year has been an active time for life sciences and med tech companies seeking to raise capital, develop new and innovative solutions and accelerate their time-to-market. We were very pleased to offer companies and investors the opportunity to connect at our Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit and to help the industry move forward."

Thursday, September 23 was the Summit's Private Company Day, focusing on a select group of private companies in the emerging biotechnology and life science sectors. Additionally, Oppenheimer's healthcare life science and med tech equity research analysts facilitated discussions and questions for the companies. Analysts in attendance included:

  • Matt Biegler, MA – Biotechnology
  • Mark Breidenbach, Ph.D. – Biotechnology
  • Francois Brisebois, M.Sc. – Biotechnology
  • Kevin DeGeeter – Biotechnology and Diagnostics
  • Leland Gershell, MD, Ph.D. – Biopharmaceuticals
  • Jeff Jones, Ph.D. – Biotechnology
  • Suraj Kalia, MBA, CFA – Medical Technology and Devices
  • Justin Kim, MBA, MSF – Biotechnology
  • Steven M. Lichtman, MBA – Medical Devices
  • Jay Olson, MBA, CFA – Biotechnology
  • Hartaj Singh, MBA – Biotechnology
  • Michael Wiederhorn, MA – Healthcare Providers

Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer, said, "The last 18 months have clearly reinforced the centrality of the life sciences and med tech industries across all aspects of our society and our economy. We are pleased to be able to offer another successful virtual conference, along with the opportunity for our clients to meet with management teams to discuss, in detail, key therapeutic programs in development as well as crucial trends unfolding in these industries and recent corporate updates."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

Media Contact:
Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan
Haven Tower Group LLC
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852
[email protected] or [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF16385&sd=2021-09-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer--co-inc-announces-successful-conclusion-of-virtual-2021-fall-healthcare-life-sciences-and-medtech-summit-301383849.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF16385&Transmission_Id=202109231600PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF16385&DateId=20210923
