Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Successful Conclusion Of Virtual 2021 Fall Healthcare Life Sciences And MedTech Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that it has successfully concluded its Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. The event, held virtually from September 20 – 23, brought together over 151 leading public and private companies from across the life sciences and medical technology sectors to discuss key trends and opportunities with investors.

Michael Margolis, R.Ph., Oppenheimer's Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking and Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Investment Banking, said, "The past year has been an active time for life sciences and med tech companies seeking to raise capital, develop new and innovative solutions and accelerate their time-to-market. We were very pleased to offer companies and investors the opportunity to connect at our Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit and to help the industry move forward."

Thursday, September 23 was the Summit's Private Company Day, focusing on a select group of private companies in the emerging biotechnology and life science sectors. Additionally, Oppenheimer's healthcare life science and med tech equity research analysts facilitated discussions and questions for the companies. Analysts in attendance included:

Matt Biegler, MA – Biotechnology

Mark Breidenbach , Ph.D. – Biotechnology

, Ph.D. – Biotechnology Francois Brisebois , M.Sc. – Biotechnology

, M.Sc. – Biotechnology Kevin DeGeeter – Biotechnology and Diagnostics

– Biotechnology and Diagnostics Leland Gershell , MD, Ph.D. – Biopharmaceuticals

, MD, Ph.D. – Biopharmaceuticals Jeff Jones , Ph.D. – Biotechnology

, Ph.D. – Biotechnology Suraj Kalia , MBA, CFA – Medical Technology and Devices

, MBA, CFA – Medical Technology and Devices Justin Kim , MBA, MSF – Biotechnology

, MBA, MSF – Biotechnology Steven M. Lichtman , MBA – Medical Devices

, MBA – Medical Devices Jay Olson , MBA, CFA – Biotechnology

, MBA, CFA – Biotechnology Hartaj Singh, MBA – Biotechnology

Michael Wiederhorn, MA – Healthcare Providers

Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer, said, "The last 18 months have clearly reinforced the centrality of the life sciences and med tech industries across all aspects of our society and our economy. We are pleased to be able to offer another successful virtual conference, along with the opportunity for our clients to meet with management teams to discuss, in detail, key therapeutic programs in development as well as crucial trends unfolding in these industries and recent corporate updates."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions. For more information, please visit www.oppenheimer.com.

