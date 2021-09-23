NexTier Oilfield Solutions to Appear on "EARTH with John Holden," Airing September 26, 2021

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's low-cost, low-carbon innovations will be featured in the September 26, 2021, edition of "EARTH with John Holden" television series airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV.

In addition to sharing how NexTier's strategy focuses on significantly reducing emissions associated with oil and gas well completions, Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier and Kevin McDonald, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, explain how the production of safe, affordable, reliable energy has vastly improved quality of life across every corner of the globe.

In the U.S., the segment will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg TV and at 5 p.m. ET on the Fox Business Network. In Canada, the segment will air on BNN Bloomberg at 10 a.m. ET. (EARTH promotional video: https://youtu.be/wzzxT-i_rmI)

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

