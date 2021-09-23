PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 4, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13722818.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ashfordinc.com on Thursday, October 28, 2021, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-sets-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301384353.html

SOURCE Ashford Inc.